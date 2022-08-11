Kirby's Dream Buffet Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo actually announced an all-new Kirby video game for the Nintendo Switch called Kirby's Dream Buffet back in July. The multiplayer title sees a group of Kirbys taking on food-related challenges to win it all. When it was announced, Kirby's Dream Buffet did not have a definitive release date attached to it beyond the fact that it would release this summer. Nintendo has now announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on August 17th alongside releasing a new overview trailer for the title.

"Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in delicious 4-player competition as a rounder-than-usual Kirby," the official Nintendo eShop listing for Kirby's Dream Buffet reads in part. "Anyone can take the cake in Kirby's Dream Buffet!" You can check out the new trailer for Kirby's Dream Buffet for yourself embedded below:

Roll into this smorgasbord of fun with 3 other friends in local wireless or online! Or play with a buddy on the same system! Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch



Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch

The video game allows up to four players to try to become the biggest Kirby possible by eating as many strawberries as possible through several kinds of events. Helpfully, there are various Copy Food abilities that can be used to give each individual player an edge. At the end of four rounds of three different kinds of event stages -- race, minigame, and battle royale -- the biggest Kirby wins. Players can play Kirby's Dream Buffet together using either local wireless or online play, and two players total can also play on the same system.

As noted above, Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on August 17th. Notably, the new Kirby video game is exclusively a digital Nintendo eShop title, though it would appear that codes to download it will also be available at retail.

