Konami Files ‘Metal Gear’ Trademarks, But Don’t Get Too Excited

Metal Gear fans have been clamoring for Konami to make some kind — hell, any kind — of remake of their beloved games to enjoy on their consoles, but, alas, there wasn’t anything in the works. But now an interesting trademark has been filed, leaving fans wondering, “Wait, could it?” Well, don’t get too excited just yet…

A Twitter user by the name of Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) has found a pair of trademarks recently filed by Konami for Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid, and they were recently done, back on October 25, 2018.

As you can see, the trademarks were filed by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., and they seem to note something along the lines of “Application under examination.”

But before you freak out and go, “AHHHH! It’s coming back!”, keep a couple of things in mind. First off, per this link, it was confirmed that Konami doesn’t have anything new in the works. As bad as we want it. (Besides, Hideo Kojima doesn’t work for them anymore; so unless someone like, say, Bluepoint — who worked on Shadow of the Colossus for PS4 — is cooking up something, it looks very unlikely.)

Secondly, Marmo followed this up after talking with a friend of his, and believes the trademarks are meant for something else, namely references to the classic games.

Having a conversation with one of my mates I think this is just for PlayStation Classic and Smash Bros. so dont get your hopes up. I really do hope they release a remaster collection or remake of the games. //t.co/8nRCLtZ5wz — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) November 25, 2018

It’s true, the original Metal Gear Solid is on the PlayStation Classic (cue the “beats nothing” folks) and we know that Snake is included in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so this holds some weight to it.

Konami did surprise us out of the blue earlier this season when it released Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood to tie in with the second season of the Castlevania anime series on Netflix. But unless something major is planned with Sony, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up for Metal Gear Solid coming back. Sorry, fans…we want it, too.

But at least we have Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ film coming down the road. All eyes on that!