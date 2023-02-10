Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and made available immediately on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The long-running series hasn't had a lot of releases in North America, but there's a nice incentive for newcomers to check it out: it costs just 99 cents!

A trailer was shared on Konami's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. It can be found on the eShop right here and on the PlayStation store right here.

Konami's Power Pros franchise began life on the Super Famicom back in 1994. While the series has seen a large number of releases over the last 29 years, the vast majority have remained exclusive to Japan. MLB Power Pros and MLB Power Pros 2008 released on the Wii and PlayStation 2, but that's the last time a Nintendo or Sony console played host to the series in North America. If it proves popular enough, WBSC eBaseball Power Pros could mark a change for the series, and the game's low price of entry could help. In fact, when the game was first released, many people on Twitter assumed that the price was an error!

While Konami's interest in making video games seemed to be waning over the last few years, the publisher has been announcing a number of new games lately. In addition to WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, Konami recently revealed that several new games in the Silent Hill series are currently in production. There are still a number of beloved Konami franchises that fans would like to see revisited, including Castlevania and Metal Gear. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future brings!

