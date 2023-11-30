KSI and IShowSpeed Finally Agree to Spar Next Month

After a bit of back-and-forth on social media, it looks like Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr. and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji have finally set a date for their upcoming spar. It all started when Speed challenged KSI on Twitter, and KSI quickly responded by issuing a very interesting date for the bout. KSI and Speed locked in a December 15 date for the match, which means it'll take place at the same time as Jake Paul's next fight against Andre August. If nothing else, it'll be interesting to see if this somewhat impromptu sparring match can steal eyes from the major boxing card Paul's put together and airing on DAZN.

It's worth noting that this fight could all be bluster from the two content creators. KSI obviously has fighting chops after participating in six pro fights over the last four years. That said, he just fought Tommy Fury in October. Generally, fighters take a bit more time between fights, though if this is an amateur sparring match, he might not need nearly as much prep time. For his part, Speed has never been in any kind of pro boxing match. It's definitely possible that he's trained in the sport for fun, but he certainly seems outclassed by KSI in terms of pure experience.

KSI and IShowSpeed have finally agreed to spar on December 15th 🤯



Jake Paul also fights on that day… pic.twitter.com/EK7uJjduSG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 29, 2023

On top of that, Speed's listed height is 5'8," meaning he's about four inches shorter than KSI, who is officially listed at 6 feet flat. KSI also has twelve years on Speed, which generally means he's had more time to build up his skills and athletic ability a bit more. If KSI was in his 40s, that advantage might go the other way, but KSI is only 30 years old. At 18, Speed is probably going to have a tough time hanging with KSI physically, though younger boxes have certainly surprised us in the past. Those guys and girls generally have been doing it for years on the amateur circuits before testing their mettle against the heavy hitters though. And, as mentioned, this won't even be the biggest boxing match happening on December 15.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight Card

21 days…can you do something for me. pic.twitter.com/uB40PkXWyQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 24, 2023

While the Jake Paul vs Andre August fight isn't taking place on pay-per-view, it is viewed as the next step in Paul's ambitious goal of one day winning the World Championship. Joining the duo on the card are Shadasia "The Sweet Terminator" Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn as the co-main event for the WBC super middleweight title. Yoenis Tellez will fight Livan Navarro for the WBA Continental Latin Americas title, and Lorenzo Medina will take on Joshua Temple. There will also be several other bouts on the preliminary card to get the crowd tuned up for the main card, making for a fun night of boxing.

Hopefully, both the sparring match and the Paul-August card can deliver. Though, at this point, it wouldn't be too surprising if Speed and KSI don't actually fight. If they do, our money is easily on KSI.