Last Epoch Gives Players a Second Shot at Popular Freebies

Last Epoch brings a time travel element to the classic dungeon-crawling RPG, making it highly popular among fans of games like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile. The game released in early 2024 and recently began its second season, offering players new content to delve into. With its quality of life updates, improvements to endgame content, and balance changes, Last Epoch has actually moved from Mostly Positive to Very Positive on Steam with recent ratings. And now, developer Eleventh Hour Games is gearing up to celebrate Last Epoch fans by bringing back a popular set of free Twitch drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In RPGs, your gear matters, whether it’s for the skill buffs or truly outfitting your character in style. And free gear is even better, which is why players love a good freebie in games like Last Epoch. When Last Epoch first launched in 1.0, the developers offered a series of unique cosmetics as Twitch Drops. The game has only grown in popularity since then, so Eleventh Hour has decided to give newer players a chance to snag the rewards they missed. Starting May 14th through May 23rd, players will be able to grab 5 unique items previously offered during the Last Epoch 1.0 launch.

✨Twitch Drops Are Live ✨



If you missed your chance to grab these drops the first time around, you can now.



Just link your Steam and Twitch accounts, then tune into your favorite Last Epoch streamer on Twitch. https://t.co/xP0J2vyYZZ pic.twitter.com/CO7QOow1Ra — Last Epoch (@LastEpoch) May 14, 2025

There are five items available, and each requires a different amount of Twitch viewing time. Here are the Last Epoch free items available as Twitch drops during the Twitch Drop Redux event:

Mantle of the Prophesier – 1 Hour

Merchant’s Mantle – 2 Hours

Blue Seer’s Orb Pet – 3 Hours

Dire-Guana – 5 Hours

Gloomfeather – 6 Hours

How to Get the Free Last Epoch Twitch Drop Rewards

Like any Twitch drops, claiming your Last Epoch cosmetics will require a few steps. First, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve linked your Twitch and Steam accounts. Then, you need to watch an eligible Last Epoch stream for the designated length of time for each reward. You don’t need to pay to subscribe to a particular Twitch streamer to earn the rewards. Once you’ve hit the required watch time, the freebies should be available via your Twitch inventory. Claim them there, and they should be available in-game.

Gameplay screenshot from Last Epoch on Steam

To get the items in Last Epoch, you will need to be in online mode. Then, you should see the items automatically in your cosmetics panel. Players have until May 23rd to watch and claim this round of Twitch drop rewards for Last Epoch. The rewards are only available to players who use Steam to play Last Epoch. For a full FAQ about how Twitch drops work in Last Epoch, you can check out the Twitch drop info page on the official website.

These free Twitch drops also happen to coincide with a sale on Steam, where all versions of Last Epoch are 20% off. So, if seeing these cosmetic items has you interested to jump into the game, now is a great time to add it to your Steam library.

Will you be claiming these free Twitch drops for Last Epoch? Let us know which one you’re aiming for in the comments below!