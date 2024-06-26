Last Epoch Adds Evade Mechanic, Much More With Harbingers of Ruin Update

When it launched into earlier access this year, Last Epoch was an instant hit as players flocked to the action RPG game in droves. While the game is already competing with other games in the genre like Diablo 4, it's still relatively early in its development timeline. With that in mind, the team recently revealed its first major update, which it's calling Harbingers of Ruin. The 1.1 update isn't scheduled to launch until next month, but the team at Eleventh Hour Games has announced most of the major features coming with the update. That includes a much-requested evade mechanic, which Last Epoch players can use to dodge around enemy attacks.

The new evade mechanic comes baked into every character with two charges by default. It's important to note that you don't gain immunity frames when dodging, so you'll still need to roll out of the way to keep your health up. However, as you level up, your cooldown will recover faster, letting you dodge more often. Outside of the new evade mechanic, players will notice a new random encounter while questing through Last Epoch. The team calls this the Nemesis feature and when you come across one you'll need to make a choice. You can either banish them to summon a new one later, challenge them to combat and earn their gear, or empower it to give the next Nemesis you see even better gear.

However, the Nemesis enemies are only the appetizer of the forthcoming update. The main course is the Harbingers, which are new bosses that will test your mettle. After slaying your first Harbinger, you'll start down the path of killing nine more. Once that's complete, you'll finally earn the right to take on Aberroth, the new Pinnacle boss. If you're able to destroy the beast, you'll earn some of the best gear available in Last Epoch.

Speaking of that new gear, Patch 1.1 includes 30 new Unique Items. As ever, these will be total game-changers for your build, so finding as many as possible is key as you work through everything the game has to offer. Last Epoch is available now on PC via early access. The Harbingers of Ruin update is scheduled to launch on July 9th. That date could move around based on development, but it seems likely that players will be hopping into the update in a few short weeks.