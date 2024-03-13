Last Epoch Drops Next Major Update With Patch Notes

Last Epoch was released into early access earlier this year, quickly gaining an audience of players disappointed with the direction fellow action RPG Diablo 4 is taking. While the game has its issues, players have been flocking to Last Epoch in droves, hungry to dive into the expansive world and try out the various skill trees. Of course, Last Epoch is still in early access, which means developer Eleventh Hour is consistently issuing new patches to iron out some of the issues plaguing the game and building the groundwork for future content updates. Today, the team released the third major patch, and it's a chunky one.

Players are still waiting for the mid-cycle balance changes (those are coming tomorrow), but this patch includes a few important updates. Most notably, several skills have been altered to bring them more in line with the developer's vision, including a pair of changes to Wandering Spirit, which received a sizeable buff. Eleventh Hour has also reduced the cost of buying new stash tabs, making it easier for players to store their gear. That's always a sticking point in action RPG games like this, so it's great to see the devs making a change that benefits the playerbase.

Below, you'll find the full notes for Update 1.0.3. Last Epoch is available now on PC.

Last Epoch Update 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Hello Travelers!

In today's patch we have previously mentioned skill changes, stash tab cost reductions, audio updates and more! We plan to release more information regarding the mid-cycle balance changes tomorrow. So if you're interested in seeing the results of the survey, and our plans going forward as a result of the feedback, please keep your eyes out for that post on our forums!

Changes

Campaign

Moved Transition to Temporal Sanctum from The Ruined Coast so it's not as easy to accidentally transition after combat.



Skills

Changed Cloud Gatherer to only apply to any individual Smoke Bomb one time.



Wandering Spirits now has 30% more spirit reveal frequency



Wandering Spirits now has a base of damage of 20 (from 16.2) and damage effectiveness of 200% (from 180% actual, 140% listed)

These are compensatory buffs that were intended to be included alongside the change in 1.0 that made Wandering Spirits always fade out when the reveal duration ends, but the buff did not make it into release. Since the initial change was a nerf and did make it into 1.0, and this compensatory buff was always planned to be paired with the change, we're adding the buff in this patch instead of waiting for the next cycle.







UI / Visual

Added "Localization" type to in-game bug reporting tool



Improved player to player trade user experience so that you can no longer request a trade which requires a higher rank than the potential buyer possesses.



Audio

Reduced the frequency of the Falcon's CAWWWWs (attack vocal sounds)



Updated audio for Healing Hands



All chapter 6 scenes have new 2D ambient loop sfx



The Barren Aqueduct has new music



Soul Cage props in chap 6 have looping sounds again



The Barren Aqueduct and Nests of the Fallen now have sounds for the running water on the ground in the aqueduct



The large running water props in chapter 8 now have sfx



Added looping sfx to the large rusty pipelines that cross the map



Other

Reduced cost of Stash Tabs

Stash tabs beyond the first 6 previously cost 10000 more than the previous tab. Now stash tabs 7 to 16 cost 2500 more than the previous tab, and stash tabs beyond the first 16 cost 5000 more than the previous tab. This results in the cost of large numbers of stash tabs being reduced by around 50%.







Bug Fixes

Added a failsafe to Imperial Welryn for killing the commander early or off-screen.



Fixed an issue where you could complete all Chapter 1 quests, but do not have the first Chapter 2 quest "Last Refuge"



Skills & Passives

Fixed a bug where Profane Veil's Vampiric Pool gave 40% of the consumed minion's maximum health as ward, instead of the listed 4%



Fixed a bug where Runemaster's passive node Sanguine Runestones's threshold bonus (15% of health regen applies to ward) was scaling with points allocated



Flame Whip now receives 4% increased damage per point of intelligence (this affects Flame

Whip casts from all sources, and previously never received attribute scaling from any source)



Whip casts from all sources, and previously never received attribute scaling from any source) Fixed a bug where the effect of Chthonic Fissure's Eradication was not doubled when the player was cursed



Gameplay

Fixed several issues with Heorot fight including Ice Spike stopping projectiles, and being frozen not stopping actions in multiplayer.



Fixed bug where minions were not benefiting from items when being respawned after leaving towns in multiplayer.



Items

Fixed a bug where casting Summon Skeletal Mage with Grave Passage allocated caused the "minions transported with traversal skills" experimental affix to not bring any minions with you



Fixed a bug where a Two-handed weapon and off-hand could be equipped at the same time



Fixed a bug where Circle of Fortune Prophecy Lenses could be socketed into locked sockets with Shift + RMB



Fixed bug where Wraithlord would try to consume other player's minions



Fixed bug where Spine of Malatros Flame Whips were not receiving some scaling



Fixed a bug where Stygian Coal's more Stygian Beam Damage per 10 current mana affix did not work



Fixed a bug where Stygian Coal's Stygian Beams were not affected by Drain Life's Horrify, Condemnation, Unholy Mass, Stupefy, Soul Blast, and Ravenous nodes



Fixed a bug where Chronicle of the Damned's chance to reveal a Wandering Spirit on kill would cause the player's existing cast of Wandering Spirits to stop releasing spirits



Fixed a bug where the Wandering Spirit from Chronicle of the Damned's chance to reveal a Wandering Spirit on kill always instantly faded away



Fixed a bug where items influenced by the Rank 8 passive from Circle of Fortune would not have the Circle of Fortune tag

They still have the "cannot be traded" tag





Fixed a bug where Flame Whips did not benefit from Chthonic Fissure's Eradication when using Spine of Malatros



Fixed a bug where Chthonic Fissure's Grasp of the Undying did not apply to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros



Fixed a bug where only the "while cursed" benefit of Chthonic Fissure's Death From Below applied to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros



Fixed a bug where Chthonic Fissure's Chronicles of Ruin did not apply to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros



Fixed a bug where right clicking a dungeon key upon first entering game would not open the map



Fixed a bug where campaign prophecies could still appear while blocked



Fixed a bug where enemies could appear invisible while playing in a party



Fixed a bug where the gate in Soul Warden's Road wouldn't animate going down.



Fixed a bug where The Mountain Beneath would walk through terrain in The Sheltered Wood



Fixed bug where item tooltips could disappear when loot dropped



Fixed some instances of players facing backwards after a scene transition

Please continue to report any instances of this issue via the in-game bug reporter







Fixed a bug where mousing over a vendor inventory then back to your inventory it would play the "item bought" sound effect



