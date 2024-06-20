PS4 and Xbox One Players May Be Able To Play Critically Acclaimed 2023 Star Wars Title Soon

EA released the most recent Star Wars game developed by Respawn Entertainment Spring of last year, an impressive game that managed to show consistently throughout gaming awards nominations as games from 2023 were celebrated. While initially released for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was also confirmed to be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August of last year. Now, a new update comes from VGC contributor Andrew Marmo, who indicates that Respawn's Jedi: Survivor was recently rated for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in Brazil. While this doesn't mean that the previous generation release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is necessarily close, it is an important step that moves things in the right direction.

"Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year. Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during an earnings call at the time of the announcement. "Over the coming year, we will harness the community's passion and capitalize on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has maintained fairly positive reviews in the year since it first released, currently holding a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam according to recent reviews, with all-time ratings being "Mixed" on the same platform – though this is just one of many. ComicBook gave the game 4 out of 5 stars and celebrated it for being a "strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," upon its release, and enjoyed the game just as much while revisiting it an entire year later where we stated that "Loading up Survivor again was like the feeling of watching the person you love walk into a room when you've been apart for a while..." Suffice to say, PS4 and Xbox One players have a lot to look forward to when they're able to experience this game for themselves.

As of right now, there's no confirmation that Respawn Entertainment is working on a third entry to the Star Wars Jedi games, though it seems incredibly likely given some recent indicators via the studio's career page. It's something people are eager for given Cal Kestis and his companions' popularity as characters, and there are plenty of places the team could take this particular story from far, far away to its next chapter.