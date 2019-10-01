The Last of Us Remastered Is Now Available for Free via PlayStation Plus

The new PlayStation Plus games are officially available, and while that includes MLB The Show 19, the real star here is the free copy of The Last of Us Remastered for subscribers. Given the recently announced release date for The Last of Us Part II, interested folks will likely want to catch up in case they missed the story of Ellie and Joel the first time around.

PlayStation has also released a time-lapse video showing Ellie over the course of the franchise from the moment she’s introduced all the way through what appears to be the beginning of The Last of Us Part II. During the video, her face morphs from what’s basically the key art from the original game into the box art for the new one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the video below:

Relive Ellie’s transformative journey in The Last of Us Remastered, free with PS Plus until Nov. 4: https://t.co/10OSA89gaN pic.twitter.com/Qo1E5VWOKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 1, 2019

“The Last of Us takes place 20 years after a pandemic has radically changed civilization, where infected humans run wild and survivors kill each other for food, weapons – whatever they can get their hands on,” a description of The Last of Us Remastered reads. “Joel, a violent survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of an oppressive military quarantine zone, but what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal journey across the U.S.”

Both The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19 are now available for free via PlayStation Plus. Both games are available from now until November 4th. It is currently unclear what the November PlayStation Plus offerings might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.