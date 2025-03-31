New Last of Us Game Reportedly Releasing Soon (But What Is It?)

A recent report has asserted that a new game in PlayStation’s The Last of Us series is set to be revealed and released soon. While there are only two mainline entries in The Last of Us franchise overall, PlayStation and Naughty Dog have remastered and remade these two games numerous times over. This has resulted in The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Remastered, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered all coming about over the past decade to PS5 and PS4. Now, it’s claimed that another Last of Us game is on the way, but details on its exact nature are still unknown.

Coming by way of Dealabs reporter billbil-kun, it has been said that PlayStation is preparing to release a “Special Edition” version of a Last of Us game on PS5. It’s not known what exactly this game will be as the report states it could be tied to either the first or second entry in the series. What is known, however, is the price, which is reportedly set at $109.99. As for its reveal, Dealabs says that PlayStation is planning to announce this title in the coming two months which will result in pre-orders going live shortly after.

Based solely on the information that is available, it seems likely that PlayStation could be looking to release The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II in a single package. This would make a fair amount of sense, especially considering the $110 price point is roughly the same as what both games would cost combined.

Additionally, Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to finally arrive on HBO in a little under two weeks on April 13th. As such, renewed interest will be placed on The Last of Us as a whole, which could lead to an increase in copies of the video games being sold. Knowing this in advance, PlayStation could look to like up the release of this “Special Edition” version of The Last of Us for those who are looking to play both entries in the series for themselves on PS5.

For now, this situation remains a bit of a confusing one, but given the track record of the source at the center of this news, there’s a good chance what’s being outlined is accurate. As a result, whenever we hear more about this directly from PlayStation, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.