✖

The Last of Us HBO show could include previously considered content from the game. When the network announced the project, fans immediately wondered how The Last of Us would fare on television. Well, producer Craig Mazin told BBC Radio 5 Live that they’ll be taking some content that didn’t make the cut for the games and make use of it on HBO. Now, that doesn’t mean it will be completely deleted scenes, but some fun moments that would not have seen the light of day otherwise will get a chance to be digested by fans. Hopes are high for the Chernobyl director and Neil Druckman’s partnership. All the details from Mazin so far sound like fans will be getting a lot of what they’ve been asking for when the show kicks off on HBO.

“Neil, at one point, he’s like, ‘You know, there was one thing we were talking about for a while,’ and then he told me what it was. I was like, ‘Well, that’s going in. You couldn’t stop me from doing that.’ So we’re doing that,” Mazin revealed. “And there’s quite a few things like that where it’s not like, ‘Oh, we just decided, oh, wouldn’t it be cool if there was one episode where Joel and Ellie get on motorcycles and confront a motorcycle gang?’ That’s not what we do. There’s no episodic nonsense here. This is all pretty much curated. The things that are new and enhancing of the storyline we’re doing are connected in organic, serious ways that fans and newcomers alike will appreciate.”

In other recent comments, the producer also wanted to downplay fears from fans that the creative team was out to fundamentally change the series. Both Druckman and Mazin want to make it absolutely clear that it’s not their intention.

“I think fans of something worry that, when the property gets licensed to someone else, those people don’t really understand it, or are going to change it,” The Last of Us series writer Mazin told IGN. “In this case, I’m doing it with the guy who did it, and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.” Mazin is working with The Last of Us video game's writer and director Neil Druckmann on the series.

“We’re creating anew and we’re also reimagining what is already there to present a different format," he added. "It’s kind of a dream come true for me. I’m a little bit scared because a lot of emotions connected to this game are rather intense. I think I’m probably going to go hide in a bunker for a while because you can’t make everyone happy!”

How psyched are you for The Last of Us on HBO? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.