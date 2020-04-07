Latest Battlefield 1 Update: New Maps, Modes, and More

The October update for the popular shooter Battlefield 1 is live and brings with it a healthy dose of fresh content as players continue to show off their skills in this historically set FPS. With the changes made to the title, it is clear that the developing team over at DICE are fervently listening to fan feedback – and it shows. The October update brings with it changes to maps, new modes, and more.

One of the biggest changes that players will see has been made to the Operations playlist. BF1 fans will notice that the 40-player mode has been disabled in order to cut down on joining times. Though the option was enjoyed much by fans, it did have ridiculously long wait times and overpopulated the servers. The change made to this playlist limits Operations to a 64-player mode only at this time.

Official patch notes:

Here is everything new direct from the DICE website:

SPECIALIZATIONS & ASSIGNMENTS

The Concealed Rescue Specialization has been changed and no longer deploys smoke automatically on a downed squad mate. For smoke to be deployed on a downed squad mate, a squad mate with the Specialization must now spot the downed player.

Fixed an issue with the Stimulant Syringe Specialization where the revived soldier would not receive the sprint boost.

Fixed an issue with Healing Hands Challenge #1 “Heal 10 Different Squad Members”. It is now cumulative and tracks between matches.

Fixed issues where Soldier Assignment progress was not being displayed properly.

WEAPONS & GADGETS

Changed the Ottoman Standard Issue Rifle from the Martini Henry to the G98. This is more historically accurate, and should be a better matchup against the British SMLE.

Increased Tripwire-HE blast damage from 80 to 85, enough to score an Assist Counts As Kill against an enemy with the Flak Specialization.

Fixed an issue where throwing a smoke grenade would prevent the thrower from performing other actions for a short time.

Changed mid-length Parabellum (25-50 left) reload from 6.75 to 6.85 to match animation position.

Fixed an issue where 3P Bayonet Charge VO could be cut off if the charge started immediately after the ability recharged.

Added missing emblem to FA Automatic Rifle.

Fixed an issue where no audio would play for automatic weapons in single fire mode for 3P soldiers.

Fixed grenade resupply audio.

Added Press or Hold option for Bayonet Charge.

​

VEHICLES

Fixed overly bright mane and tail on horses in Tsaritsyn cathedral.

Both gunners of Ilya Muromets now show hit markers when hitting enemy players.

The Assault Truck’s sensitivity is now affected by sensitivity options.

Fixed an issue where 3P enemy footsteps could be heard too loudly when the local player was in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the grenade throw emote from a soldier inside the Putilov-Garford Armored car could be heard from very far away.

Selecting a friendly soldier or vehicle in the deploy screen will now show their current health as a circular bar around the selected icon.

Fixed an issue where bomber weapons were inaudible from 3P camera in seat 1 of large bombers.

Fixed an issue that prevented players in a squad spawning in a plane controlled by a squad member if the plane was outside of the soldier combat area.

MAPS & MODES

Brusilov Keep: Fixed issue where players could spawn in fire.

Fixed an issue with Mother Voice Over on Operations Globe screen.

Fixed an issue where English was playing instead of Localized MX and SA languages for Mountain Fort Defender Loss VO.

Fixed occluding issues with factory ruin pillars in Tsaritsyn.

Enabled damage on barbed wire close to capture point D on Galicia in Conquest.

Fixed floating dirt mounds around the train wreck on Volga River.

Operation Brusilov Offensive’s final rating is now correctly rated out of 24 instead of 30.

Fixed an issue where Operations were geographically misplaced.

Removed vehicles from Back to Basics Conquest game type.

Fixed flickering bright snow on Galicia.

Echoes activated in Lupkow Pass.

Fixed an issue where more than one piece of music could play during the briefing of an Operation.

Removed Elite pickups from Domination.

Removed Elite pickups from Team Deathmatch.

Updated Red Tide Operation transitional announcer VO for 5 localized languages.

Updated localized VO for Red Tide Operation defender briefing.

Fixed issue where a player would change to the enemy team while playing Frontlines during a match.

Added additional Russian “self” VO.

Fixed a red background used for the White Army in Operation Red Tide.

Changed Conquest and Domination “You are winning/You are losing” lines to only trigger when teams are close enough (in tickets) to catch up.

Fixed an issue where Hero Kit introductions were not shown properly on Verdun Heights in Operation Devil’s Anvil.

Fixed an issue where Pre-End-of-Round music and UI would not be triggered in the final minute of Frontlines gameplay if players were contesting a flag.

Fixed an issue where female war cry was heard on German and Austro-Hungarian teams during Operations games.

Removed invisible collision near the French spawn in Soissons.

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Operations game mode.

​

GENERAL

Improved culling on player heads.

When the video options motion blur amount is set to 0%, turning the motion blur system off entirely gains some graphics performance.

Added options to turn off the Chromatic Aberration (camera lens causing color fringing along high contrast edges) and Photographic Film Grain Noise post processing effects.

Fixed the issue where the gameplay options for controlling the visibility of the world icons for enemy and friendly soldiers were not working properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause server lag by disabling certain debug features.

Improved server fps warning icon analysis and alert.

Players will now be unable to exploit the request order at the end of a round to become Squad Leader in the next round.

Allow player rank to be displayed in in-game scoreboard on password protected servers.

Added key bindings for Bayonet Charge (separate from Melee key binding).

RSP

Server admins will now have the ability to move players between teams.

Battlefield 1 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.