League of Legends Is Updating the Post-Game Lobby

The League of Legends community is currently abuzz about the big 12.10 update coming later in the month that'll include sweeping durability changes, but sooner than that, there's something else to look forward to: Challenges. This new feature previously got a release date from Riot Games when the developers confirmed that it'd be included in the 12.9 update releasing on May 11th, and ahead of that release, we got one more preview of Challenges and how they'll work in the game. That same preview yielded yet another reveal by showing that the post-game lobby players enter after a match is also getting updated.

This post-game lobby is the one which follows every single League of Legends match you'll ever play, so naturally, any update to it is one that'll affect the community as a whole. Riot BarackProbama and Riot Aether previewed this new post-game lobby menu in the latest Challenges overview with the image below showing what the traditional scoreboard will look like after the 12.9 update drops.

In case you're struggling to see what's new and what's old, Riot shared a list of the new features present in this image. It has lane position notated on the left-hand side as well as players' K/DA stats shown under their kills, assists, and deaths. A new column next to those values toggles to show how much damage you did to and took from champions along with health, shielding and crowd control stats. Similarly, the gold column can now be toggled to show how many minions you killed, and there's one more additional column to show what Challenge received the most progress in that game.

You can still hit the "Advanced Details" option to see the normal graphs like before, but what this update largely appears to do is move some of the info found there into the primary Scoreboard itself.

The other big change is that the post-game lobby will be split into two menus: The normal Scoreboard and the "Progression" page. This Progression menu will show your XP gains, your rank progress if you're playing in a ranked mode, Mastery Points, and will naturally have a significant focus on the Challenges coming in the next update. That Progression menu can be seen below.

Interestingly enough, it looks as though the Progression menu will actually be the first one players see whenever they exit a game instead of going straight to the Scoreboard. The Progression tab is left of the Scoreboard, for example, and in the list of features for the latter where Riot explained that the post-game Honors would show up in both menus, it was said that was done so that players don't miss their received Honors "after you've already moved over from the Progression tab."

Challenges have been met so far with the expected responses including "What's the point?" from those who don't care for them, uncertainty from those who think they'll clutter up menus like this, and excitement from those looking forward to another way to show off progression alongside Mastery Points and Eternals. We'll likely see this feature changed in some capacity after feedback starts rolling in once it goes live, so expect to see some more talks about Challenges in the future after they launch in the 12.9 update.