League of Legends Releases Aatrox Spotlight Trailer

Riot Games just released League of Legends’ Aatrox champion spotlight for the darkin’s long-awaited rework.

Aatrox has been on League’s champion update schedule for some time now with Riot Games saying in the past that this was the biggest pure Gameplay Update (GU) that its done for any champ. That update was later changed to a Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) to bring Aatrox’s visuals in line with his new abilities that allow him to slam and dash on enemies repeatedly while keeping his signature healing and reviving abilities.

To see Aatrox in action, you can check out his champion spotlight trailer above that shows all his abilities in detail. Riot Games also just updated the lore for the darkin and Aatrox, so you can read up on that if you’re a lore buff.

Aatrox is expected to be rereleased with his rework in the game’s next update that’s coming this week.

PASSIVE: DEATHBRINGER STANCE

Aatrox’s next basic attack has increased range and deals a percentage of the target’s maximum health as damage. This attack also significantly reduces all healing and shielding on the target for a few seconds.

Deathbringer Stance’s cooldown is slightly reduced whenever Aatrox casts a spell or when he lands the edge of The Darkin Blade on a champion.

Q: THE DARKIN BLADE

Aatrox swings his greatsword up to three times. Each cast increases in damage, impacts a unique area of effect, and can hit with the edge of the blade (a second, smaller hitbox).

Edge of the blade: Hitting enemies at the far end of the first two casts and the center of the third briefly knocks them up and deals significantly more damage.

W: INFERNAL CHAINS

Aatrox smashes the ground, damaging the first enemy hit and briefly slowing them. If it’s a champion or large monster, they are chained to the impact area.

If the chained enemy is still in the impact area after a few seconds, they are dragged to the center and take damage again.

E: UMBRAL DASH

Passive: Aatrox heals for a portion of the damage he deals.

Active: Aatrox dashes, increasing his attack damage for a few seconds. Umbral Dash can store up to 2 charges and can be used simultaneously with The Darkin Blade.

R: WORLD ENDER