League of Legends’ Akali Rework Leaks

League of Legends’ rework for Akali has apparently been revealed, though not in the typical way that Riot Games unveils the new champions and updates.

While a champion trailer for Akali was released today by Riot Games to show what the ninja can do with her new look and abilities, another video was uploaded by Professor Akali, shown above, that details all of the champion’s new abilities. It’s over 13 minutes worth of breakdowns and gameplay tips as well as a description of what each ability does. The splash art for Akali was also shared on ArtStation today as well.

There’s been none of the typical promotion or fanfare from Riot Games outside of the official champion trailer shown further down, so it seems that this video went up prematurely. Others have already begun capturing and reuploading the video to preserve it in case it’s taken down, some of those backups seen here.

Others also recorded the text and stats for each one of her abilities as well to give a quicker look at what the new Akali can do. Redditor dumnem did so and listed all of the champion’s abilities as follows.

P: Assassin’s Mark

Dealing spell damage to a champion creates a circle around them.

Crossing the circle causes Akali’s next attack to have doubled range, deal X +Y +Z bonus magic damage and restore 10 energy.

Q: Five Point Strike (1.5s cd 100 Energy)

Deals X +Y +Z magic damage. Enemies at the tip are briefly slowed.

If cast near full energy, Akali also heals for 22.

At rank 5, deals an extra +Y +Z damage to minions and monsters.

W: Twilight Shroud (17s cd RESTORES 40 Energy)

Drop a spreading cover of smoke lasting 5 seconds.

The smoke obscures Akali from enemy vision and grants her 20% movement speed.

Entering or exiting obscured extends Shroud’s duration.

E: Shuriken Flip (16s cd 30 Energy)

Flip backward and fire a shuriken forward, dealing X + Y physical damage and marking the first enemy or smoke cloud hit.

Re-Cast: Dash to the marked target, dealing the same damage.

R: Shadow Dance (120s cd no cost)

Two dashes: The first micro-stuns and deals 120 + Y physical damage.

The second executes, dealing 120 + Z to 300 + Z magic damage based on missing health.

Shortly after the leak, Professor Akali shared a post on the Akali Mains subreddit with an apology for leaking the video accidently and an explanation of what happened. The video was uploaded to his channel as “unlisted,” but it still appeared in a playlist and was discovered.

Riot Games appears to be taking the leak in stride though with the tweet below that attributes the slipup to a case of the Mondays.

An official reveal of Akali’s rework is expected to come sometime soon.