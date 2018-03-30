League of Legends April “Foods” Day Event Brings New Skins, Emotes, and Tons More

Who needs an April Fool’s Day when you can have an April FOODS Day instead? League of Legends knows what’s up with a delectable new way to celebrate something that really doesn’t exist but it does now and we’re OK with that.
Starting on March 30th and beyond, League players can have a little “treat yo self” sessions with a delicious looking Pizza Delivery Sivir skin, Birdio, new emotes, and tons more! There’s definitely a lot of reasons to dive right in, but the specifics come in at various times. That’s why we’re here to help. We accept pizza as thanks.
For your digitalized dining experience, we’ve got a few interesting faces here to make it the best it can possibly be! First up, Pizza Delivery Sivir (seen above), who will be available on March 30th at 8:00 AM PT for 1350 Riot Points.
Can’t forget Birdio either! This chicken wing wielding badass will be available at the same time as Sivir for 975 Riot Points.
And a very special guest appearance from Draven Draven starting March 30th until April 9th at 11:59 PM PT for 500 Riot Points.
“Appetizers” and the “Birdie Special”
Country-Fried Icons and Ward
Available March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT
250 RP each icon | 640 RP for ward
Also included in April Foods Yum Dum Supreme Sampler Set
Chef’s Favorite Emotes
March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT
450 RP each or in Meme-motes Combo Set
Crispy ‘N’ Crunchy Chromas
Available March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT
290 RP each or sold as bundles
You don’t want to miss out on the “Birdie Special” either:
Birdie Capsule
700 RP
Get three 975+ RP skin shards, 150 Orange Essence, and a chance to obtain an event-only Birdie Bag, Gemstone, or Gemstone Skin—including the new Hextech Alistar. All 975+ RP skin shards have an equal chance of dropping. Limited and Mythic skins are excluded. Gemstone and Gemstone Skin drop rate multiplied by 1.5.
Grab a bundle of five for 3500 RP and score a bonus random emote!
Birdie Bag
Random drop from Birdie Capsule
There’s a 5% chance you’ll get this extra surprise with each Birdie Capsule. Birdie Bags contain a random, complete set of skin shards for over 60 skin lines such as Blood Moon, Star Guardian, and PROJECT. Skin lines have an equal chance of dropping. Limited and Mythic skins are excluded.
What else is in store?
Mango Salsa Missions (Event-Only) < it gets silly >
March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 2, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT
- Mission – How About That Summoner Icon
- Play a PvP matchmade game with a summoner icon equipped
- Mission – A Beary Tall Order
- Deal 50,000 magic damage in one matchamde game as Volibear with Exhaust and Flash equipped at game start
- Mission – Best Team Comp in the World
- Win a five-person premade game with Shaco, Teemo, Zoe, Tahm Kench, and Yasuo
- Win a five-person premade game with Shaco, Teemo, Zoe, Tahm Kench, and Yasuo
- Mission – Every Millisecond Counts
- Play a matchmade game for 621,000 milliseconds
- Mission – For All For One For All?
- Win a game of One for All
- Win a game of One for All
Rotating Game Mode Party Platter: One for All
March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 16, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT
One for All is back and it’s an all-you-can play buffet. Queue into a wacky and accelerated twist on Summoner’s Rift where you play the same champion as your teammates.
April Foods Map
March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT
We cooked up something strange in our experimental kitchen. For a limited time, get a tasting of April Foods around Summoner’s Rift, including special emote cameos from Pengu and Kitty that’ll exclusively auto-fire on First Blood and Ace (emotes not sold in store).
Happy Hour Deals
March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT
April Foods Yum Dum Supreme Sampler Set
2797 RP (3322 RP with champions)
- Birdio
- Pizza Delivery Sivir
- April Foods Ward
- Pizza Delivery Sivir Icon
- Birdio Icon
- Chicken on a Pizza Icon
Meme-motes Combo Set
975 RP
- Tyrant Urf
- Raise Your Dongers!
- HEEERE’S POPPY!
- Draven Approves!
Meowkai Chroma Bundle with Side of Catnip
1835 RP (2275 RP with champion)
Dino Gnar Chroma Bundle with Rainbow Sprinkles
1835 RP (2322 RP with champion)
Surprise Party Amumu Chroma Bundle for One
1835 RP (1965 RP with champion)
Moo Cow Alistar Chroma Bundle (Extra Beefy)
1647 RP (1939 RP with champion)
Definitely Not Securing Kills Bundle
2247 RP (4341 RP with champions)
- Urf the Nami-tee
- Order of the Banana Soraka
- Definitely Not Blitzcrank
- Urf Kench
- Moo Cow Alistar
Definitely Not Split Pushing Bundle
2880 RP (5223 RP with champions)
- Dino Gnar
- Archduke Nasus
- Definitely Not Udyr
- Meowkai
- Renektoy
Definitely Not ARAM Bundle
1349 RP (2671 RP with champions)
- Fisherman Fizz
- Definitely Not Vel’koz
- Urfrider Corki
Definitely Not Team Fighting Bundle
1845 RP (3057 RP with champions)
- Surprise Party Amumu
- Pug’Maw
- Super Kennen
