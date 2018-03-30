League of Legends April “Foods” Day Event Brings New Skins, Emotes, and Tons More

Who needs an April Fool’s Day when you can have an April FOODS Day instead? League of Legends knows what’s up with a delectable new way to celebrate something that really doesn’t exist but it does now and we’re OK with that.

Starting on March 30th and beyond, League players can have a little “treat yo self” sessions with a delicious looking Pizza Delivery Sivir skin, Birdio, new emotes, and tons more! There’s definitely a lot of reasons to dive right in, but the specifics come in at various times. That’s why we’re here to help. We accept pizza as thanks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our Servers

For your digitalized dining experience, we’ve got a few interesting faces here to make it the best it can possibly be! First up, Pizza Delivery Sivir (seen above), who will be available on March 30th at 8:00 AM PT for 1350 Riot Points.

Can’t forget Birdio either! This chicken wing wielding badass will be available at the same time as Sivir for 975 Riot Points.

And a very special guest appearance from Draven Draven starting March 30th until April 9th at 11:59 PM PT for 500 Riot Points.

“Appetizers” and the “Birdie Special”

Country-Fried Icons and Ward

Available March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT

250 RP each icon | 640 RP for ward

Also included in April Foods Yum Dum Supreme Sampler Set



Chef’s Favorite Emotes

March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT

450 RP each or in Meme-motes Combo Set



Crispy ‘N’ Crunchy Chromas

Available March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT

290 RP each or sold as bundles

You don’t want to miss out on the “Birdie Special” either:

Birdie Capsule

700 RP

Get three 975+ RP skin shards, 150 Orange Essence, and a chance to obtain an event-only Birdie Bag, Gemstone, or Gemstone Skin—including the new Hextech Alistar. All 975+ RP skin shards have an equal chance of dropping. Limited and Mythic skins are excluded. Gemstone and Gemstone Skin drop rate multiplied by 1.5.

Grab a bundle of five for 3500 RP and score a bonus random emote!

Birdie Bag

Random drop from Birdie Capsule

There’s a 5% chance you’ll get this extra surprise with each Birdie Capsule. Birdie Bags contain a random, complete set of skin shards for over 60 skin lines such as Blood Moon, Star Guardian, and PROJECT. Skin lines have an equal chance of dropping. Limited and Mythic skins are excluded.

What else is in store?

Mango Salsa Missions (Event-Only) < it gets silly >

March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 2, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT

Mission – How About That Summoner Icon Play a PvP matchmade game with a summoner icon equipped

Mission – A Beary Tall Order Deal 50,000 magic damage in one matchamde game as Volibear with Exhaust and Flash equipped at game start

Mission – Best Team Comp in the World Win a five-person premade game with Shaco, Teemo, Zoe, Tahm Kench, and Yasuo Or just win a PvP matchmade game

Mission – Every Millisecond Counts Play a matchmade game for 621,000 milliseconds

Mission – For All For One For All? Win a game of One for All Get 13 kills and/or assists in One for All



Rotating Game Mode Party Platter: One for All

March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 16, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT

One for All is back and it’s an all-you-can play buffet. Queue into a wacky and accelerated twist on Summoner’s Rift where you play the same champion as your teammates.

April Foods Map

March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT

We cooked up something strange in our experimental kitchen. For a limited time, get a tasting of April Foods around Summoner’s Rift, including special emote cameos from Pengu and Kitty that’ll exclusively auto-fire on First Blood and Ace (emotes not sold in store).

Happy Hour Deals

March 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM PT – April 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM PT

April Foods Yum Dum Supreme Sampler Set

2797 RP (3322 RP with champions)

Birdio

Pizza Delivery Sivir

April Foods Ward

Pizza Delivery Sivir Icon

Birdio Icon

Chicken on a Pizza Icon

Meme-motes Combo Set

975 RP

Tyrant Urf

Raise Your Dongers!

HEEERE’S POPPY!

Draven Approves!

Meowkai Chroma Bundle with Side of Catnip

1835 RP (2275 RP with champion)

Dino Gnar Chroma Bundle with Rainbow Sprinkles

1835 RP (2322 RP with champion)

Surprise Party Amumu Chroma Bundle for One

1835 RP (1965 RP with champion)

Moo Cow Alistar Chroma Bundle (Extra Beefy)

1647 RP (1939 RP with champion)

Definitely Not Securing Kills Bundle

2247 RP (4341 RP with champions)

Urf the Nami-tee

Order of the Banana Soraka

Definitely Not Blitzcrank

Urf Kench

Moo Cow Alistar

Definitely Not Split Pushing Bundle

2880 RP (5223 RP with champions)

Dino Gnar

Archduke Nasus

Definitely Not Udyr

Meowkai

Renektoy

Definitely Not ARAM Bundle

1349 RP (2671 RP with champions)

Fisherman Fizz

Definitely Not Vel’koz

Urfrider Corki

Definitely Not Team Fighting Bundle

1845 RP (3057 RP with champions)

Surprise Party Amumu

Pug’Maw

Super Kennen

(via Riot Games)