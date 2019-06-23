League of Legends’ Arcade Event Includes Two New Demacia Vice Skins

Riot Games revealed four new League of Legends skins not long ago that fall into the growing Arcade collection, one each for Yasuo, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, and Qiyana, the latter being the game’s newest champion who’s coming out soon. Left out of that reveal and saved for today were two more skins for Garen and Lucian as well as the full details of the Arcade 2019: ULTRACOMBO event that’s starting soon. Players will be able to buy these skins like they normally could, and Arcade-themed missions will dish out event tokens that can be redeemed for more loot.

The two new skins were first revealed in the trailer above that showed an animated look at the four main Arcade skins. It wasn’t until the end though that we saw the cosmetics for Garen and Lucian that channel an ’80s Miami Vice vibe. They’re called the Demacia Vice skins, and they’ll be releasing alongside the rest of the Arcade event for 1,350 Riot Points each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like events before this one, there will be an optional pass that players can purchase to get even more loot throughout the month that the event is live. You don’t need the pass to earn tokens and the loot and will get 300 tokens from the basic missions, but you’ll get more if you buy the 2019 Arcade Pass.

“Welcome to Arcade 2019: ULTRACOMBO, which runs from June 28 – July 29, 2019 and features Battle Boss Qiyana, Arcade Kai’Sa, Battle Boss Yasuo, and Arcade Caitlyn, along with the debut of new Demacia Vice skins for Lucian and Garen,” Riot’s page for the ULTRACOMBO event reads. “Complete missions to earn exclusive loot rewards, including Arcade Caitlyn Prestige Edition and event chromas for Arcade skins. Power up with the 2019 Arcade Pass to earn these prizes at hyper speed. The pass also unlocks milestone missions that award up to 25 Prestige Points.”

Judging from the name of the skins, you’ll only be seeing the Vice cosmetics released for champions from Demacia if there are any more to come, but Riot could always put out Vice skins for another region later. Considering how Noxus and Demacia are staunch opponents, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the militarized region answer with their own line of flashy skins in the future.

There’s also another Prestige Edition skin releasing during this event that gives Arcade Caitlyn the white and gold makeover. It’ll be available for 2,000 Prestige Tokens and is the ninth Prestige Edition skin Riot has released.