League of Legends’ First Yorick Skin In 6 Years Is Now Available

Yorick now has a new Arclight skin for the League of Legends champion that’s now available for purchase after a 6-year cosmetic draught.

To say that Yorick mains have been waiting for a while to get a new skin would be quite the understatement. Yorick himself was released over 6 years ago as well back in June 2011, but the wait is over now that his Arclight Yorick skin is ready to be purchased.

Yorick is a notably somber champion with some memorable quotes and a backstory worth diving into if you’re a fan of lore, but the Arclight skin offers a slightly different take on the champion’s story. A king of his realm, Arclight Yorick attempts to clear the land of evil while plagued by thoughts of his lost family. A description provided for the new Arclight skin details his royal journey:

“The great king failed to heed the Arclight Order’s warning. For Yorick only wished to protect what he cherished: His realm, his children, his queen. Once blessed by the Order, he fearlessly vanquished the darkness… along with his own mortality. His children grew old and passed; his beloved ascended to the heavens without him. Only the realm remained: A lonely land gleaming with memorials that honored those he gave everything to protect.”

The shovel-wielding champion received an update not too long ago that reworked all of his abilities and reignited interest in the split-pushing top laner, but his playercount didn’t take off quite as much as others like Galio and Warwick. Still, all of his skins and his base model received significant visual and effect upgrades, but those upgrades only did so much to fill the void of new skins.

In addition to the Arclight Yorick skin that’s now available in-client, there’s also a new icon that can be purchased to accompany it. The Arclight Yorick Icon costs 250 RP and features the golden crown that rests on Yorick’s head in his new skin.

Arclight Yorick is classified as an Epic skin and is currently available for purchase for 1350 RP with new sound effects, animations, and brighter, golden look.