League of Legends Launches Surprise ARURF Weekend

League of Legends’ All Random Ultra Rapid Fire mode is now enabled for the rest of the weekend as a replacement for the cancelled launch of Clash.

The tournament mode known as Clash was supposed to begin this weekend as it left its earliest stages and became available for all players, but that didn’t happen due to technical issues that affected more than just one region. Riot Games apologized yesterday for the delay and said that everyone would get their tickets back that they submitted to be in the tournament before announcing today that ARURF would be playable until the end of Sunday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot Games acknowledged that this situation still isn’t ideal since many set aside time and made plans for the first weekend Clash tournament, but ARURF’s launch is something that they wanted to get out there to players as compensation, a game mode that they said is one of the most requested and can be quickly hotfixed.

“We realise this isn’t the same sort of competitive experience that you were expecting this weekend, but we wanted to offer something in the interim that we could quickly hotfix up to a playable standard while we work out our next steps for the players affected by Clash’s cancellation,” Riot Games’ announcement post said. “As ARURF is one of our most requested modes, we hope this will bring some respite to an otherwise rough weekend.”

Clash’s opening weekend was a bust. This is in no way a one-for-one replacement, but we’re turning on ARURF globally until the end of Sunday.https://t.co/KP38OQkS4K pic.twitter.com/nSbfJGvc8w — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 26, 2018

The post also maintained that working on fixing what went wrong with Clash is still the highest priority. It also added that the discussion about the launch failure isn’t over yet and that they’re “weighing options on next steps for affected players,” but it wasn’t said if this means some additional form of compensation is coming in addition to the ticket reimbursement and surprise ARURF release.

It was also said that some bugs or other problems may be encountered because this ARURF weekend was being launched so suddenly. The post added that some runes and champions may be disabled early on since there wasn’t much time to test everything. One notable change is the lack of champion trading which means that you can’t pass your randomized champ off to someone else like you could in ARAM, an omission that Riot Games says is likely to remain in place for the weekend.

“This is the kind of stuff that crops up when we just turn on game modes,” Riot NaKyle said in a comment within the post. “This bug is likely to stick around for the weekend. We just wanted to do what we could, as fast as we could.”

ARURF is playable now and will be available until the end of Sunday.