League of Legends Is Having a Merch Sale Just in Time for Black Friday

League of Legends players who’ve been holding out on purchasing any merch from Riot Games‘ store now have a reason to take the plunge thanks to a sale that’s going on. The sale isn’t technically a Black Friday occasion and is instead called the “Merch Rivals” event, but it works all the same for the purpose of saving money on League stuff. The sale offers growing discounts the more money you spend, so if you’ve had your eye on a few things or need to pick up some gifts for the holidays, now’s the time to do it.

Riot’s merch store is always up and running with new and fan-favorite items that you can see here, but you’ll notice if you’ve visited it lately that it’s had the Merch Rivals event going on. The details of the merch event can be found through an FAQ that tells players how much they can say when they shop. You can save as much as 40% on a cart full of items so long as you’ve picked out enough stuff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The more you add, the more you save,” Riot Games said about the sale. “When your cart reaches $35.00, $75.00, and $120.00 with qualified products – your order discount will grow from 20%, 30%, up to 40% on your entire cart. The more you add the greater the total discount – some exclusions apply.”

There are a few products that are excluded from the sale though. The Mechs vs. Minions tabletop game, any pre-order items, statues, jackets, and everything in the art category are all ineligible for the discounts. That does remove a decent amount of products from consideration, but there are still plenty of other clothing items and accessories to peruse if you’ve been interested in League merch.

Some Rioters showed off the potential savings of the event on Twitter to give an idea of what kinds of discounts you can expect.

HUGE MERCH SALE EVENT GOING ON! Didn’t even realize until I was at check-out and saw 40% off… so I wanted to share the good news with y’all 😅 “save 20/30/40% off your order when you add $35/75/120 worth of qualified products to your cart.”https://t.co/ujauvH908h pic.twitter.com/9dOpjbeWX9 — ❌TRUE K/DA Whiskies (@RiotWhiskies) November 25, 2019

Ok let me shill for a moment…the current Riot Merch sale combined with on sale items is pretty nutty. Getting the $150 Ziggs statue for $36 is nice… pic.twitter.com/fylImW1mx3 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 28, 2019

If you’re still totally stuck for gift ideas for you or someone else but want to take advantage of the sale, we’ve got you covered with a gift guide for all things League of Legends.

League of Legends’ Merch Rivals event ends on December 8th.