League of Legends’ Cannon Minions Are Getting More Health, Increased Gold Value

Cannon Minions are about to get a bit tougher in the next League of Legends patch if some changes in testing prove successful.

Starting in Patch 8.7, Riot Games is looking to make the Cannon Minions a bit tougher to take out with an increased pool of health and a larger health bar to reflect the changes. These Cannons will also be worth more for the trouble of taking them out as well with the minions’ gold value being increased.

Riot Repertoir detailed the changes on the League boards by explaining the purpose behind the Cannon Minion buffs.

“The idea behind these changes is that increasing the value of cannons will make them more worth fighting over, and that increasing their health will make the waves they’re in not quite so easily cleared out,” Riot Repertoir said. “Some of you may recall that this approach is very similar to about half of a larger minion pass that appeared on the PBE for the 8.6 cycle, but we’re not currently looking to add those other changes into the mix for now.”

Cannon Minions aren’t the only ones that will be changing in Patch 8.7 though. Super, Melee, and Caster minions are all being changed as well, though their adjustments seen below won’t be as notable as those for the Cannon.

Cannon Minions

Base Gold Value :: 45 >>> 60

Gold Value Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) :: 0.35 >>> 3

Base Health :: 828 >>> 900

Health Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) :: 23 >>> 50

Health Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) beginning at wave 16 :: 32 >>> 60

Health bar size visually increased

Super Minions

Base Gold Value :: 45 >>> 60

Gold Value Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) :: 0.35 >>> 3

Melee Minions

Base Gold Value :: 20 >>> 21

Gold Value Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) :: 0.125 >>> 0

Caster Minions

Base Gold Value :: 17 >>> 14

Gold Value Growth per 90 seconds (3 waves) :: 0.125 >>> 0

All of this might look like a lot to take in, but the essential change to take note of is that Cannon Minions will be tougher to take out while being worth more. Riot Repertoir explained that the “total amount of gold acquirable from minions in the system is largely unchanged,” but certain situations such as the increased gold generated from those who use Relic Shield will have to be considered before the changes go live in Patch 8.7 after being tested on the PBE.