League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale April 13 – 16

Another week has come and gone in League of Legends, another champion and skin sale arises. Once more players can buy the skins and champions they’ve been lusting after for 50% off, making those beloved Riot Points stretch a little bit longer for a more rewarding play experience. This week’s sale is disgustingly filthy with a Grungy Nunu skin, as well as a few badass champions for half the dough (er, Riot Points). Now’s your chance to take flight with Quinn for 50% off, it’s hard to beat.

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% beginning April 13th and ending on the 16th. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

League of Legends Champion Skin Sale: Sewn Chaos Orianna, Grungy Nunu, Gangster Twitch, and Dark Crystal Ryze

There are also four champions available at the 50% off rate, as well:

Zac – 487 RP

Vayne – 440 RP

Shen – 395 RP

Quinn – 487 RP

So whether or not players want to check out what “the Night Hunter” has to offer with the Vayne champion, or looking to harness their creepy ragdoll with one of the discounted skins – the weekly sales offer a chance for those that compete to customise their play experience a little more for a more affordable price. Remember: this week’s sale only runs from April 13th through April 16th, so if any of these have caught your fancy – don’t be shy about scooping them up for 50% off.

