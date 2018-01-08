League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Jan. 9–12

A new champion and skin sale is set to go live soon that includes several League of Legends characters and cosmetics for half of their original price.

The champions that are on sale range from evil-fighting champions to peaceful trees, and the skins that are discounted offer a similar variety and even include a Program skin in the list. Each of the champions and skins that will go on sale soon won’t be discounted for too long though, so players will have to act quickly if they want to cash in on the savings.

Below are all of the champions and skins that are scheduled to go on sale starting Jan. 9:

Skins

Chosen Master Yi – 260 RP

Cutthroat Graves – 375 RP

Special Forces Gangplank – 487 RP

Program Lissandra – 675 RP

Champions

Galio – 395 RP

Riven – 440 RP

Ivern – 487 RP

Lucian – 487 RP

Lissandra is the most expensive skin that’s being discounted with an original price of 1350, but the Special Forces skin for Gangplank being the second-most expensive option is also one worth picking up if you’re a GP main. However, be warned that if you’re comfortable with the way that Gangplank is now and buy the skin, you may experience some slight changes to the champion based on how future Kleptomancy changes affect him. You could always pick up one of Master Yi’s many skins as well to bring yourself closer to owning his full collection.

As far as the champions that are on sale go, none of the options that’ll soon be available stand out as highly contested picks at the moment, but that could very easily change with the next few patches and balance changes. Galio will be your safest option if you’re looking to add a utility-packed champion to your options, but Ivern will also make you look at the jungle in a new way if you’ve grown tired of your current junglers.