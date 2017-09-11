League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Sept. 12-15

A new rotation of League of Legends skins and champions is set to go on sale soon to outfit champs with new cosmetics and add more junglers, mid laners, and ADCs to players’ rosters.

Jungle mains who favor CC and high-speed initiations will certainly be pleased with the picking during the latest round of discounts that’s set to kick off on Tuesday. Outside of the jungle, there’s still plenty of options to pick up, especially when they’re so heavily discounted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is the full list of champions and skins that’ll be on sale for half off for a limited time:

Skins:

Emumu for 260 RP

Blood Knight Hecarim for 487 RP

Darkrider Sejuani for 487 RP

AstroNautilus for 675 RP

Champions:

Katarina for 395 RP

Shyvana for 395 RP

Nocturne for 440 RP

Kalista for 487 RP

With three out of the four skins on sale being for junglers, the focus on that role is definitely apparent. The only skin for a champ that doesn’t fit that role is the most expensive one, the space-walking AstroNautilus skin. Nautilus might not be the most favored top laner or support any longer, but the value of a tanky champion with a hook still can’t be ignored.

The tank also has changes on the PBE that lower his Dredge Line’s mana cost to a flat 60 mana across all ranks and refunds 50 percent of the mana cost if it hits terrain. With the mana costs cut back and the champ being penalized less for using his own mobility tool, more Nautilus – specifically AstroNautilus – might be seen after the upcoming patch.

Champions on sale this time split up the jungle club a bit more by diversifying the selection to include Katarina and Kalista, but the other two still roam the jungle while diving into teamfights. Kalista might not be the most valued ADC at the moment behind Twitch and Tristana, but considering the frequency that those two get banned, having a third viable option definitely doesn’t hurt.

These champions and skins will be on sale for half off beginning on Sept. 12 with the discounts ending on Sept. 15