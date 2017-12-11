League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Dec. 12–15

A new selection of League of Legends champions and skins are about to go on sale for a couple of days at half of their original price.

With options that encompass each role and some popular champions either on sale themselves or having skins that are on sale, League players should be able to find something for their collection no matter what position they prefer. Both the skins and the champions ramp up in price depending on when they were released or what tier the skin falls in, but with everything half off, the most that you’ll pay for any one item in the sale is just 675 RP.

Below are all of the skins and champions that are going on sale soon in League:

Skins

Commando Xin Zhao for 260 RP

Varus Swiftbolt for 375 RP

Deep Terror Thresh for 487 RP

Radiant Wukong for 675 RP

Champions

Nidalee for 395 RP

Lulu for 440 RP

Xerath for 440 RP

Gnar for 487 RP

If you’re eyeing the new Varus skin but are concerned that the champion or his skins will be changed following the recent rewrite of his lore, you can rest easy knowing that Varus as a champion will remain the way that he is now. While changes might be considered later on down the line like they would be for any champion, the lore update is as far as Varus’ changes will go for now.

Outside of the Varus skin, the two most expensive options that you’ll get the most mileage out of for your RP are the Deep Terror Thresh and Radiant Wukong Skin. Despite getting several excellent skins such as his Blood Moon and Dark Star cosmetics, Thresh’s Deep Terror skin still reigns as one of the best simply because of how well it fits with the champion.

The champion and skin sale begins on Dec. 11, but players will only have until Dec. 15 before it closes and a new set of champions and skins move in to replace the sale.