League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Discounts Tahm Kench’s Best Skin

A new League of Legends champion and skin sale is scheduled to begin soon that’ll discount four champions and four skins, one of which is the best skin available for Tahm Kench.

As the most recent set of discounts on skins and champions leaves the store, this new one that features Diana, Ziggs, Camille, and more will take its place on April 3. It’ll be live in the store from that date until April 6 when a new selection of discounts will replace it, but for now, here are all of the skins and champions that’ll be discounted next along with their reduced RP prices.

Skins

Thunder Lord Volibear – 260 RP

Mad Scientist Ziggs – 487 RP

Master Chef Tahm Kench – 487 RP

Infernal Diana – 675 RP

Champions

Pantheon – 395 RP

Volibear – 440 RP

Camille – 487 RP

Vel’Koz – 487 RP

Saying that Tahm Kench’s Master Chef skin is his best cosmetic is of course an opinion that some may disagree with, but when comparing that skin to his only other option, Urf Kench, it’s not too outlandish to make such a claim. Urf Kench is goofy enough to warrant dropping 750 RP on it, but compared to the other skins in the same vein like Meokai and Draven Draven, it just doesn’t stack up. It’s also a shame that Tahm Kench only has those two skins to choose from as well, especially considering how much play he gets as a support at all skill levels. We’d be happy to see Master Chef Tahm Kench dethroned by another better skin if that means a new cosmetic option for the froggy fish demon himself.

If Tahm Kench is a must-ban rather than a must-pick for you, there’s still much more to be had from the champion and skin sale. Ziggs’ abilities allow for tons of creative options for his abilities, and Mad Scientist Ziggs makes excellent use of this potential. Diana’s skin is the most expensive of the options, so players will save the most there, and Thunder Lord Volibear is an affordable option for those not looking to spend much RP. Volibear is also on sale in the champion category as well, so players can build their own Volibear bundle with the savings by picking up both the champion and the skin for a total of 700 RP, 100 RP less than that champion’s normal cost.

The sale will go live on April 3 and will end on April 6, be sure to make whatever purchases you need to before the sale ends.