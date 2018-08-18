League of Legends’ Clash Mode Returns In September

League of Legends’ tournament feature called Clash is returning to the PBE for more testing next month with the process broken down into different phases.

Back in July, Riot Games announced that the launch of Clash was being delayed due to issues that affected certain regions. As it rolled out in different areas and players encountered issues, Riot Games said that it’d be brought back before the end of the year with staggered tests to make sure that it holds strong in all regions and during all phases of the tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In another update on Clash shared just days ago, Riot Games said that it’s prepared to bring Clash back to the PBE in September. Starting on September 5, a staggered scouting phase will take place to ensure that fewer games start at once, that being one of the main problems that prevented a successful launch in July.

“We’ll be testing a staggered scouting phase, which allows us to extend the length of the scouting phase for some games, meaning fewer games will start simultaneously,” Riot Draggles’ update said. “This should significantly reduce load on the systems that are part of the champ select flow and allow you to get into games more reliably.”

Players can test this part by creating their Clash team like normal and waiting for the lock-in time, something that Riot Games said should result in a “pretty straightforward tournament” that’ll consist of four teams.

From there, another test will be held on September 11 with a four-team bracket taking place again. This second test will consist of backend changes, Riot Draggles said, so players shouldn’t experience much of a difference.

The last test that’s been announced will take place on September 19 when the Clash recovery tool is tested. Riot Draggles explained that it’s difficult for Clash games to recover from issues, something that totally dismantled tournaments, so the improved recovery tool should help the whole process run smoother.

“With this new tool, we’ll be able to more easily edit tournament details such as tier calculations, SMS verification, voice chat settings, Honor restrictions, ticket bids and rewards. If there’s an issue with locking in, we’ll be able to take everyone out and restart. Also, if there’s truly an unsolvable issue with Clash, we’ll be able to cancel tournament days without wrecking the whole weekend.”

The PBE tests begin on September 5, so those with accounts that can access the test servers can take part then.