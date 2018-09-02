League of Legends’ Next Clash Test Starts This Week, Here’s How to Participate

League of Legends is holding another Clash test soon that’s open to all PBE players who sign up before Wednesday’s trial run.

Following Riot Games’ announcement in August that the tournament-style Clash mode would be returning in September, the first phase of the periodical testing starts this week on September 5. This first test will try out a staggered scouting phase with the goal of reducing stress on the game’s various systems and avoiding past scenarios where games crashed. Riot Games’ latest update on the Clash test shared more details on how this change will affect players.

“For this particular test, we will be exercising Staggered Scouting Phases,” QaA analyst Riot Rapwnzel said. “What this means for us is that we will be able to rate limit the number of Clash matches that begin simultaneously to reduce the load on dependent systems and ensure more reliable game starts. What this means for you is that your Scouting phase duration may now vary (starting at a minimum of 5 minutes) to accommodate a high influx of game starts.”

For those who want to play in the Clash test, you still have time to sign up for a PBE account ahead of the test on Wednesday. After sharing the link for the PBE site where players can sign up for an account, the Rioter broke down how this test will work and when teams have to register their teams and participate in the games.

Assemble a group of 5 players and register your team on the Clash tab between Monday, Sept. 3rd @ 09:00 PT and 16:00 PT on Wednesday, Sept. 5th. If you don’t have 4 friends on PBE, drop by the PBE Discord and pick up your missing members!

Lock-In 30 minutes before the Tournament begins; Lock-In will begin at 16:00 PT on Wednesday, Sept. 5th and close at 16:30 PT.

Scouting begins at 16:30 PT and will last for a minimum of 5 minutes This part of the Clash experience, in particular, is what we’re evaluating during this test, so please share any feedback you might have!

Compete! (you are guaranteed to play 2 games!)

Just as it was during past tests, skill-based matchmaking won’t be enabled during this Clash trial. This means that games can feel one-sided at times with teams of various skill levels competing, but the feature will be enabled whenever the Clash mode is fully enabled.

The first Clash test starts on September 5 with the following two tests occurring on September 11 and September 19.