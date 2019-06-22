League of Legends’ Death Recap Is Finally Being Updated

While Teamfight Tactics is the biggest topic of League of Legends players’ discussions at the moment, there’s another announcement related to the main game that shouldn’t be overlooked. After years of remaining untouched and being memed by players as one of League’s oldest, outdated features, the Death Recap display is finally being updated. Riot Games confirmed that the Death Recap update is on the way and even offered a first look at the redesigned layout.

As part of several ways that older parts of the game have been updated including the new cursor which was released almost a year ago now, Riot announced its plans to update the Death Recap feature in Patch 9.14. Lead Producer Riot New001 talked about the Death Recap update in the Riot Pls video above that covered numerous topics players have been asking about.

“Our goal is pretty straightforward,” the Rioter said. “We wanted to make Death Recap accurate, informative, and easy to read so you can meaningfully adapt to whatever your enemies are throwing at you. The new Death Recap should hit PBE in the next patch and go live in 9.14.”

Riot Greenily, a UX designer on League’s modes team, shared a screenshot of what the Death Recap feature will look like. It’ll show the total amount of damage players took, how that damage was distributed between magic and physical damage, and other stats like how long the fight lasted. You’ll also still be able to hover over things like enemies’ icons and spells to see what did the varying amounts of damage.

Here’s a screenshot of what the updated Death Recap looks like so far when collapsed. ✳️Still WIP and adding details! You will be able to drag the UI. We are looking to add some negative spacing between colors to make them less harsh on the eyes when side by side. 🔜 PBE! pic.twitter.com/4pasOCREPl — tea! 🍵 (@Evergreenily) June 20, 2019

Follow-up example of extended view. Abilities/spells are hoverable with additional damage type breakdown per damage source. Still making iterations on the display of some of these things to sharpen clarity! pic.twitter.com/KZ0KytsTJl — tea! 🍵 (@Evergreenily) June 20, 2019

This new version of the Death Recap means that players will soon be able to cleanly see how much damage an Aatrox inflicted on them after landing all three Qs or how fast that LeBlanc turned their screen grey. For those who go up against CC-heavy teams, you’ll also be able to see how long you didn’t have control of your champion as the enemies stack their abilities on you.

League’s new Death Recap update is scheduled to roll out in Patch 9.14.