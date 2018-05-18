League of Legends Devs Respond to Jungle Feedback

Following the overwhelming amount of negative feedback Riot Games has been receiving after recent jungle changes went live, the League of Legends dev team has taken it all in and in turn offered a response to those players upset with the change. The changes in question went live when patch 8.10 hit, and those that particularly main the jungle role feel like they’ve been massively jipped in the Nexus.

For a little backstory on the major impact the jungle role has received, here’s what Riot had to say in their previous notes:

“First, the jungle. We’ve had to take efforts to dial back the amount of pressure junglers can exert early, but we’re pushing that harder in the direction of the jungle camps,” the patch notes began. TL;DR, most jungle camps will be worth less experience early, but the Rift Scuttler will be worth a lot more. The jungler who can win the fight for River Crab—or sneak one when the other jungler can’t respond—will be at an experience and sustain advantage, and can turn that into plays around the map.”

“Junglers have had too much of an impact in the early game,” the notes explained. Specifically, they’ve too frequently been able to gank at level 3 before solo laners even reach that level. We’re looking to decrease consistent access to early jungle pressure but offer a more valuable Rift Scuttler as a new way for junglers to gain a lead.”

Players weren’t pleased and weren’t shy of being upfront about that fact. The full list of affected changes can be seen here, but Product Lead over at Riot, Richard Henkel, wanted to take a moment to address the issues head on. In his message to fans on Twitter he stated, “Want to break the silence on jungle changes a little bit. We’ve been watching a ton of streams, reading a load of comments, and will be diving into some of the data over the next few days to see if there’s any immediate followup required to the changes shipped in 8.10.”

He added, “While we want to avoid reacting too quickly based on early reactions (systems changes tend to take a bit longer to settle out), we’re going to be taking an honest look to evaluate if we overshot in some areas. We’ll be talking more when we have stuff to show! In the meantime, please continue to share your thoughts and feedback as you get more experience with the changes! We’re reading a shit ton of what’s being talked about, even if we can’t reply to a lot of it.”

Henkel was right to mention about the team being careful about reacting too quickly, especially with much of the feedback being divided. That being said, clearly changes are necessary with such immediate and vehement feedback. It looks like they are working to rush at least the first part of new changes, though we don’t know exactly what their approach will be at this time.