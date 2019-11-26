League of Legends Is Giving Diana a New Ultimate

Riot Games has given the League of Legends champion Diana a new ultimate ability, though it’s one that’ll look somewhat familiar to anyone who’s already played the champion a few times. Her old ultimate ability that allowed her to dash onto an enemy champion is being swapped with her current ability that pulls in enemies around her and slows them. This means that Diana will be able to dash earlier in the game instead of having to wait until she unlocks her ultimate, but she won’t get access to her crowd control until later.

A post on League’s PBE boards outlined the changes now in testing for Diana which were previewed beforehand before being added to the test servers. Associate game designer Riot Squad5 provided some context for the swapping of Diana’s Moonfall and Lunar Rush abilities while providing the tooltips for what those abilities now do.

You can find each ability’s description below along with the base values for each move, though the abilities will of course do more damage based on how much ability power Diana has.

Lunar Rush (E)

Becomes the living embodiment of the vengeful moon, dashing to an enemy and dealing 40 magic damage, resetting its cooldown if the enemy is affected by moonlight.

Moonfall (R)

Reveals and draws in all nearby enemies and slows them by 40% for 2 seconds.

If Diana pulls in one or more enemy champions, the moonlight crashed down onto her after 1 second, dealing 200 magic damage in an area around her, increased by 35 for each target beyond the first pulled.

The Rioter said that the new Lunar Rush ability should give Diana more agency when she’s in lane or when she’s ganking since she won’t have to wait until her ultimate to have a gap closer. The new ultimate will give her more options in a fight and will also give enemy champions some chance to get away from its damage and the rest of Diana’s assault.

“New Moonfall gives Diana a new tuning lever to hopefully make her more enjoyable to play both as and against,” the Rioter said about Diana’s new ability. “One of the core problems Diana currently has is a lack of variance when she attacks her enemies. She trains them down with multiple dashes and if she’s winning she likely kills them without much recourse, but if she’s losing she likely can’t dish out enough damage and simply loses the fight. With the addition of a bigger moment to play around, opponents can attempt to get out of Moonfall’s detonation, while Diana can look for a big multi-opponent cast to pull out extra damage.”

Diana’s changes are currently on the PBE for testing before they head to live servers.