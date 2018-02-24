League of Legends: Duskblade Nerfs Delayed, Compensation Buffs Coming for Champions

The nerfs that were previewed for the Duskblade of Draktharr are being delayed to a later League of Legends patch with compensation buffs coming to the champions that use the item most often.

Nerfs were originally planned for Patch 8.5 that would modify the item’s proc damage as well as the way that the Blackout passive works, but those nerfs have now been pushed back to Patch 8.6. Riot Meddler said in a Gameplay Thoughts post that the delay is due to Riot Games’ hopes to buff champions that use the item so that they don’t lose too much power.

“We’ll be moving the Duskblade nerfs back to 8.6 so that we’ve got enough time to also do some compensatory work on champions who might be hit too hard otherwise,” Riot Meddler said. “Not sure exactly what that compensation will look like yet.”

Riot Meddler continued and said that while the balance team isn’t 100 percent sure on what the buffs will be as well as which champions will be receiving them, it’s likely that cases where a champion isn’t buffed would be “if a champion already has similar strength with Ghostblade or something else (they’re not actually very dependent on Duskblade).”

For now, the Rioter provided a list of champs that might receive some of these compensation buffs in Patch 8.6, that list of common Duskblade users found below.

Wukong

Zed

Talon

Rengar

Quinn

Miss Fortune

Kayn

Kha’Zix

Though Quinn isn’t played near as much as the rest of the champions on the list, some players might’ve seen the news regarding the champion’s upcoming buffs that were outlined recently. Buffs to her ultimate that consist of a mix of bugfixes, quality of life improvements, and overall buffs to the champion’s late-game power are just a few of the improvements. Some of the early-game power will be lost though with some bases stats being decreased, though expect Quinn to be as much of a lane bully as she is now.

The changes for Duskblade of Draktharr are expected to come in Patch 8.5, but a release patch for the Quinn changes hasn’t been announced.