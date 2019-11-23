League of Legends Players Report Frame Rate Problems After Preseason Update, Riot Responds

League of Legends players who’ve been active in the game since the massive preseason update went live have had a lot of new features and changes to play around with, but they’ve also likely experienced some issues involving frame rates and stuttering. Numerous players have taken to the official forums and other online communities to share their reports of the frame rate problems and stuttering with mixed results after trying different solutions. Riot Games is aware of the problem and is investigating it while offering a potential fix in the meantime.

Head to the League forums or places like the game’s subreddit and you’ll no doubt find posts about the frame rate problems that seem to have emerged since the game’s preseason update released. One post on the game’s forums asked if anyone else was having similar problems and said the frame drops definitely weren’t because of the player’s PC. Others backed up these claims in the comments by saying they, too, had been experiencing frame rate issues.

A similar post was shared within the game’s subreddit where someone said they were experiencing “Huge frame drops and stuttering.” The player said they may have found a solution by updating their drivers and force quitting the Blitz program that was running alongside League, though others haven’t been as lucky.

Riot Brightmoon, a senior development manager at Riot, said Riot has an idea of what might be causing the issues. It appears that they’re related to any programs that use an overlay, though it’s apparently not one specific program that’s causing the issues. The Rioter said the developers are looking for the source of the problem but that the “bug is proving hard to track down.”

“We’ve been looking for the source of this problem and right now it appears that it’s related to programs that use an overlay (not one specific program) – as others have noted it may help to close any programs you have running that use overlay while we continue to try and fix the issue,” the Rioter said. “Sorry I don’t have more concrete info to share, this bug is proving hard to track down.”

A problem like this can be frustrating given how much new content there is to try out now, but it’s also more understandable given how much has changed in the game now. Disabling programs like the ones mentioned above may help the problem if it’s one that you’re experiencing until Riot finds a more permanent solution.