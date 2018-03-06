League of Legends’ Next Ultimate Skin Is Gun Goddess Miss Fortune

The next Ultimate skin coming to League of Legends is Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, a futuristic skin that turns the champ into an intergalactic bounty hunter.

A brief video of the skin was shared through the League of Legends Singapore Facebook page while other teasers were shared through different Twitter accounts. Each teaser showed Gun Goddess Miss Fortune with different color combinations, the various forms part of what elevates this skin to the Ultimate tier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These different colors are actually separate exosuits that players can choose from whenever they’re in their own fountain. A special user interface will appear that allows players to outfit Miss Fortune with one of the exosuits at a time, each of those different forms described below.

Scarlet Fair (Base): Built by MF from her father’s blueprints, this highly-modified suit can fire a rotating barrage of bullets, antimatter tank shells, missiles, and antipersonnel flak discharges.

Zero Hour: A gravity-resistant exosuit and so-called ‘black hole gun.’ Fires spheres of super-condensed dark matter.

Starswarm: A banned exosuit that utilizes creatures born from exploding suns to melt MF’s enemies.

Royal Arms: Capable of wiping out an entire fleet with its rapid-fire antimatter warheads, only a few of these suits were ever produced due to their immense destructive power.

The form-changing quality is seen in other Ultimate skins as well like DJ Sona and Elementalist Lux, but Gun Goddess Miss Fortune’s different versions don’t require any additional resources or button combinations aside from simply changing in the fountain. Gun Goddess Miss Fortune also differs from the other Ultimate skins in another way: The price.

Ultimate skins are the highest tier of cosmetics in League of Legends, so they’re expected to be the most expensive, but Gun Goddess Miss Fortune actually won’t cost as much as other Ultimates. The base version of the skin will cost just 2775 RP and will include the skin and all its versions as well as different Summoner Icons, a pretty good deal considering other Ultimate skins are usually 3250 RP at full price. A more expensive option will be available as well that includes the skin along with more loot, both of those options detailed below.

Base Gun Goddess: 2775 RP, includes:

Gun Goddess Miss Fortune Skin

Scarlet Fair Icon

Zero Hour Icon

Royal Arms Icon

Starswarm Icon

Availability: This icon set will be permanently available for GGMF purchasers, BUT, the icons are not available outside of purchasing this skin (or the below bundle).

Premium Bundle: 3500 RP, includes all of the above plus:

Portrait Icon

Loading screen border

Gun Goddess Ward Skin

Availability: After 14 days, the loading screen border and Portrait Icon will no longer be in bundle and the price will drop to 3250 RP

Gun Goddess Miss Fortune will hit the PBE on March 6 and will be available for purchase on March 22.