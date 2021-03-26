League of Legends Releases New Gwen Champion Teaser

✖

Riot Games released its first big teaser for the game’s next champion, Gwen, on Friday to preview some of what’s to come when the full reveal happens. Gwen is the ability power-focused skirmisher we’ve hear Riot Games talk about several times and should be the one who’s included in the Space Groove skins that were recently released on the PBE servers. The teaser also shows how the new champion will be connected to Viego just as Riot Games teased that it would be.

Past teasers showed often a sewing needle when talking about the champion now confirmed to be Gwen, and with the latest teaser shown below, we see that theme expanded on. Gwen is a doll herself who was made by a seamstress that appears to be Viego’s wife and queen, Isolde, the character he still searches for after centuries. After his wife was taken from him, it appears the doll was stowed away and forgotten until it was lost to the sea.

Once upon a time, a seamstress made a darling little doll... pic.twitter.com/aqmrt1RGws — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 26, 2021

Though the new champion won’t be called “Isolde,” as players predicted based on past leaks, it looks like there’s still a chance that Gwen might actually be Isolde anyways. When the doll is lost underwater, we see what looks like a soul – or at least some similar kind of energy – flowing through the water and into the doll to animate it and bring it to life. Considering how Riot Games’ text for the teaser spoke of the doll and the seamstress being ripped apart and alluded to them finding their way back together, it could be that Isolde has returned through the doll, Gwen.

“Once upon a time, a seamstress made a darling little doll,” Riot Games’ description of the above teaser said. “This doll loved her maker very much, but sadly, tragedy ripped them apart, sending the doll to sink beneath sea and sorrow. Centuries passed, but the doll was not deterred, for she knew love would find her again.”

League of Legends players will no doubt draw their own conclusions about what’s to come as they have been over the past few months when the leaks and teasers first started appearing, but it shouldn’t be long now until we get some answers. With this cinematic now released, Riot Games will likely follow up soon with the full reveal including a breakdown of abilities and details on how Gwen fits into the Viego story.