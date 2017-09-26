League of Legends is Changing the Champion Select Process

Several changes are coming to the champion selection process in League of Legends over the course of a couple of patches.

The champ select system already went through plenty of changes that came with the new client and a new pick/ban method for draft modes. While the upcoming upgrades won’t change the system quite as much as those did, they’ll still be some significant quality-of-life improvements for players.

In the next patch to rollout for League – the full notes of which can be seen here – players will be able to filter their champions in champ select according to their position. By filtering by the various roles, players will see the most popular picks from the previous patch to provide a go-to look at which champs were recently the most dominant. That system will be updated a day after every new patch so that data can be gathered on who’s dominating the Rift.

Players will also be able to filter champions by some more personal data as well. In the upcoming patch, champions can be sorted by which ones you have the most mastery points in a descending order, and while you’ll likely already know who you have the most with, it’ll still be refreshing to see them all in one spot. If you’re after loot, you can also sort champion by which ones you haven’t earned a Hextech Chest with yet, but that feature is only available in non-ranked games to prevent uncomfortable picks for the sake of loot.

But the most player-friendly change of all is allowing League players to mark their champions as their favorite picks. But right-clicking a champion during the selection phase, you can mark them as a favorite for any of the five rolls. They’ll show up with a special star icon among all the other champions and will also be grouped into the “favorites” category, and it’ll override the position filter to include them among the most-played champs wherever you put them.

Looking past Wednesday’s Patch 7.19 and onto the next patch, two players will be able to pick a champion at once during draft picks. It’ll of course only be possible whenever your team has two back-to-back picks, but this change will help speed up the champion select process by allowing each player to choose their champ a bit faster.

The changes to champ select will roll out over the next few patches, so look for them in your pre-game lobby soon.