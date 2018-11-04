‘League of Legends’ Releases Official K/DA Skins Trailer

League of Legends’ released a new trailer for the four K/DA skins that were released recently and are now available in-game.

Kai’Sa, Ahri, Akali, and Evelynn come together to create the K-pop-style group called K/DA with each of them getting their own skins to round out the four-champion group. Wearing bright, colorful clothes with the band’s logo featured on the attire, each of the four champions’ skins and their abilities that are affected by the cosmetic were shown off in the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“K/DA exploded into the music scene with their hit song ‘POP/STARS,’” League of Legends’ Universe page for the K/DA skins read. “Fans of K/DA can’t get enough of their unconventional flair, from the trademark tails (which fans suspect are real) to otherworldly decor in their studio.”

Each of the new skins cost 1,350 RP each seeing how they have all-new visuals, effects, and different sounds bundled into the cosmetics. There’s also a more expensive version of the Kai’Sa skin called the “Prestige Edition,” the start of a new series of limited-edition skins that standalone from their basic versions. These types of skins are “meant to be collector’s items,” Riot Games said, and look different from the base skins. That skin and other K/DA-related items are available in the game’s loot store, but only for a limited time.

Carlos did a post on a new product from the skins team: Prestige Editions. Check it out here: //t.co/RN7yheEOrf ✨ pic.twitter.com/tGWfSIq5Uc — K/DA Laura (@nusliful) October 9, 2018

“Leave opponents starstruck with K/DA Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai’Sa, now touring the League store,” the description of the latest trailer read. “K/DA Kai’Sa Prestige Edition, a standalone collector’s skin with unique loading screen border, splash art, and VFX, is also available exclusively in the loot store until November 19, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.”

The four K/DA champions have their own bios on the Universe page linked above to give background on their roles within the group and miscellaneous facts about the champions. Each of the champions also came to life during League of Legends’ World Finals when they took the stage thanks to some augmented reality technology. Just as it did in last year’s World Championship, Riot Games put the champions on the stage alongside real-life artists who performed the song heard in the trailer. A music video was also released that showed the champions in their skins out of Summoner’s Rift as they performed the song themselves.

League of Legends’ new K/DA skins are now available to purchase in the game’s store.