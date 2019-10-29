League of Legends Reveals K/DA Sequel and New Skins

The folks over at Riot Games have officially revealed True Damage, the latest and greatest virtual band from its popular MOBA League of Legends. The developers are no strangers to making bands out of the game’s champions, but last year’s K/DA (a reference to kills, deaths, and assists) made such a splash that the company is back again with a sequel of sorts for this year’s League of Legends World Championship.

The official lineup for True Damage includes Qiyana, Akali, Ekko, Yasuo, and the newly revealed champion Senna. Each will have their own in-game skins added to represent their True Damage membership, and both Qiyana and Senna will have Prestige skins created by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis

Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections. Qiyana’s Prestige skin will be available at launch for True Damage, and Senna’s Prestige skin is tentatively set for release in early 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out a teaser of the skins for True Damage as a group, and what is likely to be part of the group’s initial single, “GIANTS”, below:

Command the stage with True Damage Ekko, Akali, Qiyana, Yasuo, and Senna #TRUEDAMAGE pic.twitter.com/zgQgUAfFf6 — League of Legends 🥳 (@LeagueOfLegends) October 29, 2019

The True Damage skins are set to release on November 10th. For the aforementioned single, which is set to be performed at the League of Legends World Championship Finals, Becky G, Keke Palmer, SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, DUCKWRTH, and Thutmose will portray the new virtual band for said performance.

League of Legends is currently available for PC, but a mobile and console version of the game, called Wild Rift, was recently announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.