League of Legends Could Become an Olympic Event

League of Legends could become an official event at the Olympics in the future. While that concept might sound baffling to some, developer Riot Games has confirmed that it has been in discussions with those in charge of the Olympics to make the mega-popular MOBA a title that could be involved in the world’s biggest sporting event. Even though there’s no guarantee that this will ever actually come to fruition, Riot believes that it has a good chance to bring LoL to the Olympics soon enough.

Speaking to Dexerto in a recent interview, those at Riot Games confirmed that they have talked to the Olympics committee about including League of Legends in the games in the future. Within recent years, LoL has been recognized as an official event at the Asian Games, which leads Riot to believe that it could one day get folded into the Olympics as well. “We are excited to see esports continue to gain more mainstream momentum and recognition,” said Riot’s Globe Head of League of Legends, Naz Aletaha. “The inclusion of League of Legends as a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games is a major development for the region and furthers the potential for participation in future multi-sport opportunities.”

Speaking more to the process of seeing League of Legends added to the Olympic Games, Aletaha said that Riot has simply only had talks about the idea at this moment. “We continue to have conversations with the various leaders at the Olympics. The events that are contested at the Summer and Winter Olympics are ultimately a decision for the IOC,” Aletaha explained. “In the meantime, we remain focused on delivering great LoL Esports experiences directly to our fans.”

As a whole, the idea of esports being recognized at the Olympics is something that has slowly been gaining momentum for quite some time. And while this idea might simply remain just that for the foreseeable future, it seems like only a matter of time until video games end up being involved with the Olympics in some capacity.

Would you like to see video games like League of Legends involved at the Olympics?