League of Legends Partners With Louis Vuitton for Skins, Clothes, and One Very Fancy Trunk

Riot Games and Louis Vuitton announced a surprise partnership this week that’ll see the two working together to create a dazzling trophy case and in-game skins for this year’s League of Legends World Championship event. Skins for League of Legends champions will be unveiled soon among other assets which could encompass anything from wards to icons and other cosmetics, and a capsule collection inspired by the game will also be announced. Whichever team wins the World Championship will also be taking home the Summoner’s Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton trunk.

The partnership was announced on Monday alongside a preview of the bespoke trophy trunk that’ll house the Summoner’s Cup after one team hoists it up on stage at the end of the World Championship. The Summoner’s Cup is already quite the prize itself since it’s the culmination of an entire season of competitive League of Legends games spanning multiple regions around the world, and it looks like it’ll look the best it ever has this year thanks to Louis Vuitton.

The designer’s trophy case can be seen below courtesy of a post on the League of Legends site about the partnership, but we’ll get a much better look at it during the World Championship event that’s starting soon if not before then. In the past, Louis Vuitton has created similar trunks for the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, and sailing’s America cup.

“We are honored to have Louis Vuitton as an official partner with designs to impact the look, feel, and prestige of our most prominent League of Legends event,” said Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships at Riot Games. “This is a historic partnership that speaks to the impact Riot Games and League of Legends has had on the industry over the past nine esports seasons. We welcome the LV brand to our sport and we are eager to share the entire scope of the partnership in the months ahead, in particular on November 10 when the Summoner’s Cup is awarded in Paris.”

For the vast majority of the League of Legends community that’ll never be able to see this trunk in person, you’ll be able to benefit from the partnership both in and out of the game. “Unique champion skins” are also coming, Riot Games said, along with a capsule collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections. Other digital assets were also promised, but what those will be hasn’t been revealed yet.