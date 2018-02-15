League of Legends: Riot Games Unveils Adorable Lunar Revel Team Minis

The Lunar Revel event has been an enjoyable one for League of Legends players since 2012. To celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Asian Lunar calendar, players were able to experience a new reason to play accompanied by new skins and a few other cosmetic tweaks. To celebrate, Riot Games has just unveiled their line of Lunar Revel Team Minis and they really are too cute to pass up!

The set includes:

Warring Kingdoms Vi

Dragonblade Talon

Firecracker Jinx

Panda Annie

Dragonblade Riven

This special edition set marks the third in the Team Mini line and they each stand an adorable 2.5 inches tall! The packaging is also special edition, to make the event a little more celebratory.

Interested in scooping the new line up? The whole set is available now for $35 right here.

According to the Lunar Revel event page:

Lunar Revel events in the past have included, but are not limited to:

Delectable editions of your favorite in-game consumables

Decorative ward skins to brighten up the map

Festive summoner icons to show off to your friends and teammates

New login screens with music and animation to get you in the mood of the new year

According to the lore behind the limited time event,

“There was an age when darkness smothered all hope. A traveler arrived, late into that twilight hour, bearing with him the first light of dawn.”

Legend tells of a land choked to darkness under the grip of two fell queens, their sigils wolf and serpent. A traveler arrived on one gray morning and beheld an ancient evil buried beneath the pale queens’ mortal disguises.

Revealing his own true form, the traveler shattered their porcelain shells, exposing the blackened spirits within. The three fought a brutal battle, crashing into the violent sea and out of sight, save for the echoing flashes of the wanderer’s light.

As the new day broke, the forgotten glow of dawn speared the fading clouds and the last year became the next. Though the dark still lurked beyond every doused flame, the people no longer feared the night. The traveler had brought radiant hope with the rising dawn.”