League of Legends Mid-patch Update Buffs Kai’Sa

The latest patch for League of Legends is now live and there is a pretty big balance update for the newest champion Kai’Sa. Not only were there a few buffs applied to her, but support items also got a few tweaks, as well.

Here’s what’s new with the latest hotfix:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re still seeing non-supports use gold items to ramp up their gold generation, and the key culprit here is the Bandit passive. We’re removing it and adding more gold into the existing sources within each item line.

NOTE: we’d considered holding this change for 8.6, but data from the start of 8.5 shows that it’s still quite necessary, so we’re putting it in now.”

All Support Items

REMOVED BANDIT No longer grants gold when nearby enemy minions are killed by allies or when attacking enemy champions

Targon’s Brace and Remnant of the Aspect

PASSIVE GOLD GENERATION 2 gold per 10 seconds ⇒ 4 gold per 10 seconds

Spellthief’s Edge, Frostfang, and Eye of the Watchers

UPDATEDLOCKOUT The penalty for killing a minion or non-epic monster now pauses gold per 10 generation in addition to Tribute stack generation

UPDATEDQUEST COMPLETION Lockout clears upon quest completion, rather than upon upgrading to Remnant of the Watchers

SPELLTHIEF’S EDGE TRIBUTE GOLD 10 gold (unchanged)

FROSTFANG & EYE OF THE WATCHERS TRIBUTE GOLD 15 gold ⇒ 20 gold

Nomad’s Medallion and Remnant of the Ascended

GOLD COIN REWARD 40 gold ⇒ 45 gold

As far as Kai’Sa’s balance update, her base attack damage was increased from 62.46 to 65, with a cooldown reduction to Icathian rain from 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds. Her mana cost has also gone down from 55 mana to 45 mana.

“New champions always take some time for players to pick up,” added Riot Games. “However, Kai’Sa is currently leaving the laning phase too far behind, which isn’t giving players the opportunity to learn where she shines and how to play around that. For now, we’re buffing up her early laning phase and cooldowns to give players better opportunities to master her kit.”

The latest hotfix is now live for those actively playing the popular MOBA. Missed anything from the previous patch or more info on the new Champion? You can check out the full patch notes right here.