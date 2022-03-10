League of Legends Mid-Patch Update Makes Some “Urgent” Changes

League of Legends patches typically release every two weeks, but sometimes, the game gets a small mid-patch update meant to clean up any obvious outliers instead of waiting the full two weeks. This whole patch cycle for March looks a bit different this time, however, with there being four weeks between updates as Riot Games takes a development break this month. Because of that, the mid-patch update released this week is a bit larger than usual and is meant to deploy some “urgent” balance changes before Riot heads out.

These mid-patch updates usually target one or two champions, maybe an item here or there, but this one mentions nine champions and one item. There’s a heavy focus on the marksmen meta, too, with Aphelios, Jinx, and Zeri all receiving changes. Those three have dominated the competitive scene recently with their influence trickling down to normal games as well, and Riot said previously that it had several changes coming for Zeri.

All the notes from the mid-patch update can be seen below:

Aphelios

BASE ARMOR 28 ⇒ 26

BASE HEALTH 530 ⇒ 510

Ashe

W – MANA COST 70 at all ranks ⇒ 75/70/65/60/55

R – COOLDOWN 100/80/60 seconds ⇒ 80/70/60 seconds

Draven

BASE AD 60 ⇒ 62

Jinx

Q – FISHBONES MANA COST 16/17/18/19/20 ⇒ 20 at all ranks

Q – FISHBONES RANGE 100/125/150/175/200 ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200

Lucian

AD GROWTH 2.3 (101.1 at level 18) ⇒ 2.9 (111.3 at level 18)

PASSIVE – VIGILANCE BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE ON-HIT 14 (+10% AD) ⇒ 14 (+20% AD)

Master Yi

BASE HEALTH 550 ⇒ 599

E – TRUE DAMAGE 30/37/44/51/58 (+30% bonus AD) ⇒ 30/38/46/54/62 (+30% bonus AD) (base damage reverted only)

R – COOLDOWN 100/90/80 seconds ⇒ 85 seconds at all ranks (reverted)

Ryze

PASSIVE – MAXIMUM MANA INCREASED 5% per 100 AP ⇒ 10% per 100 AP

Q – DAMAGE 75/100/125/150/175 (+40% AP) (+3% bonus mana) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+45% AP) (+3% bonus mana)

Varus

W – PASSIVE BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE ON-HIT 7/9/11/13/15 (+30% AP) ⇒ 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30% AP)

R – BASE MAGIC DAMAGE 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/250/350

Zeri

BASE AD 58 ⇒ 53

HEALTH GROWTH 85 (1945 at level 18) ⇒ 90 (2030 at level 18)

BASE ARMOR 23 (+3.5 per level), 82.5 at level 18 ⇒ 22 (+3 per level), 73 at level 18

BASIC ATTACK – CHARGED MAGIC DAMAGE RATIO BASED ON TARGET’S MAX HEALTH 3-15% (levels 1-18) ⇒ 1-10% (+0.5% levels 1-7, +1% levels 8-13)

Q – TOTAL PHYSICAL DAMAGE 9/13/17/21/25 (+110% AD) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 110% AD)

E – COOLDOWN 23/22/21/20/19 seconds ⇒ 23 seconds at all ranks

E – PIERCE DAMAGE 80/85/90/95/100% ⇒ 60/70/80/90/100%

R – STACKS PER CHAMPION HIT BY INITIAL LIGHTNING CRASH 3 ⇒ 4

R – BONUS MOVE SPEED PER STACK 2% ⇒ 1.5%

Locket of the Iron Solari

CONSECRATE (PASSIVE) – BONUS ARMOR & MAGIC RESIST 5 ⇒ 3

DEVOTION (ACTIVE) – SHIELD AMOUNT 230-385 (target’s levels 1-18) ⇒ 200-365 (target’s levels 1-18)

Riot said in February it would be pausing normal operations to reflect on goals. The developer said it’ll be back to regular patch cycles soon, but for now, the next League update is scheduled to drop on March 30th.