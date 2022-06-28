Mini League of Legends Update Announced, Patch Notes Previewed

Riot Games previewed the next League of Legends update this week as it usually does around the halfway point between the two-week patch cycle, but this patch preview is a bit different. Instead of the normal two weeks between updates, we'll see three weeks past between Patch 12.12 – the one after the release of Bel'Veth – and Patch 12.13 which is scheduled to release on July 12th. To make up for that longer patch cycle and to fix any outliers that could become more problematic during the wait for the next patch, Riot is planning to release a micropatch later this week.

That micropatch was previewed on Twitter by Matt "Riot Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on game balance within the Summoner's Rift team. The designer shared an infographic categorizing the various buffs and nerfs planned just as we typically in the days or week leading up to the next patch. You can see all those planned targets for buffs and nerfs below.

We're planning for a 12.12 micropatch to hit some outliers for 30 Jun and 12.11 champs that were hit too hard (Kat, Shaco). The rest will be in 12.13, but it will be delayed a week and start coming out ~July 12. Buffs for bursty champs are targeted at non-burst axes mostly pic.twitter.com/VPo30mVhel — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 28, 2022

As is the case with the earliest previews of the update, we don't yet see in these lists what, exactly, about the champions will be changed. The ones in yellow are the outliers which will be targeted in the micropatch planned for June 30th while the ones in white will see their changes included in Patch 12.13.

Of the champions listed there, some of the nerfs shouldn't be too surprising. Bel'Veth, for example, is still the newest champion on the Rift even though Nilah is right around the corner, so Riot is still looking to get Bel'Veth in a manageable spot before the new champion's release. Others like Senna and Zeri have remained strong picks, too, after recent changes including the durability update.

As for everyone else that's listed in white, those changes will come later. Junglers will notice that a number of different AP characters are getting buffed such as Elise, Evelynn, Fiddlesticks, Karthus, and Taliyah, so expect to see those champions roaming the jungle more once Patch 12.13 drops later in July.

Changes for this next update should now be on the PBE servers for testing, so those looking to see how all the adjustments feel can try them out there. For those who don't frequent the PBE, you should see more detailed patch notes previewed ahead of the update's release later this week.