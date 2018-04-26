Earn ‘League of Legends’ Loot Through MSI Event

The Mid-Season Invitational is about to begin, and League of Legends players are excited to watch teams from all around the world show off their skills in the Rift and represent their region with pride! But it’s not just for those competing, all players can earn certain in-game loot during the festivities.

According to Riot Games:

“From May 1st, 2018 8:00 PT through May 20th, 2018 23:59 PT, players can complete missions to receive blue essence, hextech chests and keys, and more. Additionally, an infinitely repeatable mission will be available for dedicated fans to support their region in the MSI Fandom Battle. Complete them all and receive the MSI 2018 emote!”

From the 1st through the 15th, players could catch a glimpse of the exclusive MSI Capsule. Here’s the breakdown:

675 RP = 750+ RP skin shards Including an esports skin shard Fnatic, TPA, SKT, SSW, Challenger, and Conqueror Karma



“Gemstone and Gemstone Skin drop rates have been multiplied by 1.5. Additionally, with bad luck protection in play, gemstones drop at a rate of 5.4%, and you’ll never go more than 34 “chances” without getting a gemstone. There are three chances to score gemstones per 2018 MSI Capsule. Gemstone Skins have a 1 in 556 chance to drop from each 2018 MSI Capsule.

As a bonus, the four pack of MSI Capsules comes with a Masterwork Chest.”

For those digging those Conqueror Varus vibes, “Conqueror Varus and the 2018 Conqueror Ward will be available in the store from April 26, 2018 8:00 PT through May 20, 2018 23:59 PT for 975 RP and 640 RP respectively.

25% of the total sales from each will contribute to the MSI 2018 prize pool. Although the Conqueror Ward from MSI 2017 is returning, it will not contribute toward the prize pool. Both wards will not be returning in the future so be sure to pick them up while they are available!”

The bundle includes:

Conqueror Varus

Varus (25% off)

Conqueror Ward Skin

Conqueror Varus Icon (1 RP)

MSI 2018 officially kicks off on May 3rd. 14 teams, one goal! You can read more about the event right here, including more about what you can earn as a player.