League of Legends’ NA LCS Spring Split Starts Soon with These Teams and Players

The start of the NA LCS Spring Split is almost here, but have you picked a professional League of Legends team or player to root for yet?

While other regions have already begun kicking off their Spring Split as new and familiar teams face off against each other, the NA LCS start date is just a few short days away. Some players have moved to other teams, a few teams are completely new to the NA LCS this season, and viewers have likely maintained or adjusted their fandoms accordingly.

But if you don’t have a team that you’re dedicated to following, you might’ve missed the roster announcements that detailed who was playing on what team now and what position each player would be holding. The first week of games starts on Jan. 20 with familiar teams like Cloud9, CLG, and Echo Fox facing off against newcomers like the Golden Guardians and 100 Thieves, so you only have a short while to get acquainted with the players before the matches begin.

All the NA LCS teams along with their players and positions are listed here for viewers to familiarize themselves with who’s playing for who this season, but you should also take note of the full schedule for the NA LCS and take a look at each individual team’s schedule and wallpapers as you choose who to root for.

100 Thieves (100)

Ssumday, Top

Meteos, Jungle

Ryu, Mid

Cody Sun, ADC

Aphromoo, Support

Cloud 9 (C9)

Licorice, Top

Svenskeren, Jungle

Jensen, Mid

Sneaky, ADC

Smoothie, Support

Clutch Gaming (CG)

Solo, Top

Lira, Jungle

Febiven, Mid

Apollo, ADC

Hakuho, Support

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG)

Darshan, Top

Reignover, Jungle

Huhi, Mid

Stixxay, ADC

Biofrost, Support

FlyQuest (FLY)

Flame, Top

AnDa, Jungle

Fly, Mid

WildTurtle, ADC

Stunt, Support

Echo Fox (FOX)

Huni, Top

Dardoch, Jungle

Fenix, Mid

Altec, ADC

Adrian, Support

Golden Guardians (GGS)

Lourlo, Top

Contractz, Jungle

Hai, Mid

Deftly, ADC

Matt, Support

Optic Gaming (OPT)

Zig, Top

Akaadian, Jungle

PowerofEvil, Mid

Arrow, ADC

LemonNation, Support

Team Liquid (TL)

Impact, Top

Xmithie, Jungle

Pobelter, Mid

Doublelift, ADC

Olleh, Support

TSM (TSM)