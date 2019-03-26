‘League of Legends’ Plans Nerfs for Kayle and Morgana in Next Patch

League of Legends’ two champions that were reworked most recently are scheduled to receive nerfs in the next patch, according to early thoughts from Riot Games’ Summoner’s Rift team. Providing a preview of what’s planned for Patch 9.7, the next update that’s scheduled to be revealed and released in about a week, Riot Games product lead Richard “MapleNectar” Henkel shared a graphic that showed Kayle and Morgana in the category of to-be-nerfed champions alongside Sylas, Lissandra, and Urgot.

Patch 9.6, the most recent update to be released, took aim at Kayle by nerfing several stats and abilities, and it looks as though the next update will bring more of the same. Assuming nothing changes before the patch releases – though there’s always a chance that it will – the chart below shows who the candidates are for buffs, nerfs, and adjustments in Patch 9.7.

Hey all! Here are the current planned changes for 9.7 though there may still be some additions or removals from the list. Will try to answer questions as I have time today if folks have any. pic.twitter.com/4D0MdkQgF1 — Richard Henkel (@RiotMapleNectar) March 26, 2019

Morgana’s potential changes weren’t discussed, though info shared from another member of Riot Games several days prior to this graphic showed some of what Riot Games had planned. The goal for the nerfs, as explained by senior champ designer August “Jinxylord” Browning who was in charge of the champions’ updates, is to make Kayle more dependent on items. The designer also asserted that these changes were made because Kayle’s winrate actually went up due to some of the changes made in the last update.

Despite assertions that Kayle was “Getting nerfed cause Rito lost to her in a silver game,” her winrate went up this patch by 1-2% (high MMR went up more) due to the W and E buffs we put in. Likely too strong in all MMR’s. Prepping nerfs for 8.7 that make her more item dependent pic.twitter.com/kQoNF8XH6m — August Browning (@RiotAugust) March 22, 2019

Other champions like Dr. Mundo, Pyke, and Garen all appear to be candidates for buffs in the next update as well. Some items and runes are also being tweaked such as Dark Seal and Ghost Poro.

The full list of changes included in Patch 9.7 should be released next week.

