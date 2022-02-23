League of Legends Nerfs Planned for Renata

League of Legends’ newest champion, Renata, hasn’t been on Summoner’s Rift for too long, but the champion already has some nerfs on the way. Riot Games announced this week its plans to nerf the new support champion across three different areas: Her base stats, her passive, and her W ability. Some context was given for each change as well to make sense of the nerfs, but the update isn’t live just yet based on the most recent patch notes.

Riot Games game designer Blake Smith shared the news of Renata’s upcoming nerfs on Twitter this week ahead of their release. Across the board, the changes are only nerfs with no buffs coming, so Renata players should expect the champion to feel just a bit weaker once the update goes live.

Renata micropatch nerf coming live very soon here. Put in some quick context as to why we're targeting what we're targeting. Generally looks like her WR growth will continue a bit so we want to get some nerfs in now. pic.twitter.com/qt0n4Mq9EM — Blake (@Squad5lol) February 23, 2022

Of all the changes, the only one that affect a more active part of her kit dealt with the W ability called “Bailout.” This move looked exceptionally powerful when it was first revealed, so it’s unsurprising that if any ability were to be nerfed first, it’d be this one. It’s her pseudo-revive ability, an effect that’s normally only limited to passives or ultimates but made its way onto a normal ability this time.

“Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies,” an overview of that ability read. “If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.”

To that end, Riot determined the “uptime on W is too high” and that it needed to be on cooldown for longer periods of time with a lowered duration for the actual buff it grants. Allies who are revived by its effects also will come back with 15% less health than they would’ve before to make those close calls a bit closer still should a revive successfully be pulled off.

Renata’s nerfs don’t appear to be live just yet, but look for them to be added to the game’s patch notes whenever they do release.