‘League of Legends’ Reveals New Blood Moon, Prestige Skins

Riot Games revealed four new League of Legends skins in the Blood Moon line of cosmetics, but two of them are going to one champion.

The three champions featured in the new lineup of Blood Moon skins are Sivir, Pyke, and Aatrox with Aatrox getting both a normal and Prestige Edition of the skin. Each of the three base skins feature the same red, black, and white colors that the rest of the champions in the Blood Moon skin lines have. Aatrox’s Prestige Edition skin, however, replaces that red with gold to match the theme of the other Prestige Edition skins that have been revealed so far.

Riot Games’ videos below that were tweeted on Tuesday give a closer look at each one of League of Legends’ new skins that are heading to the PBE for testing before their releases.

Blood Moon Sivir, Pyke and Aatrox pic.twitter.com/6YUlsywLKo — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 4, 2018

Blood Moon Aatrox Prestige Edition pic.twitter.com/sXZ9wvzYCG — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 4, 2018

Aatrox’s Prestige Edition skin makes for the third Prestige skin that’s been released so far, the others being the K/DA Prestige Edition skins for Kai’Sa and Akali. These skins are meant to be more exclusive versions of other cosmetics and were only announced just recently with Akali’s Prestige Edition skin not even been released yet on the live servers.

Riot Games said back when the Prestige Edition skins were first announced that the skins are more than just chromas and are meant to be rare cosmetics with the elusive Young Ryze skin being used as an example.

“With Prestige Editions we’re striving to capture the the ‘cool, rare’ skin feeling, but without withholding the base skin,” Riot I am Carlos said months ago when the skins were first announced. “Some of us have had the experience of playing a game and seeing the elusive Young Ryze skin in the loading screen. This is one of the rarest skins in the game. It doesn’t have the most features or effects, but everyone knows it’s a rare skin. It’s cool if you have the skin, but if you’re a fan of Ryze that wasn’t able to pre-order the retail collector’s edition, then you’re out of luck. Prestige Editions won’t be this unobtainable, but they are going to be hard to get.”

Before anyone asks, Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox will NOT be acquired via an event pass. More details coming later! — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) December 4, 2018

The details of how players can obtain the Prestige Edition skin for Aatrox haven’t yet been fully announced, but it was confirmed that the skin won’t be locked behind any sort of event pass that players have to buy into.