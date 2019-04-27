New League of Legends Champion Is a Magical Cat

Riot Games has revealed its newest champion to be a magical cat named Yuumi who boasts some unique mechanics and will be supporting her damage dealers in the bottom lane. The new champion has been teased in the past to be a more traditional support in along the lines of Lulu or Soraka, one who’s designed to stick with another champion and amplify their attacks while protecting them. To fill that role, she uses her page-filled companion who’s simply referred to as “Book.”

The trailer above was the first official look at Yuumi League players got following some teasers and one leak that revealed the champ early, though it didn’t detail what her abilities do or look like. A gameplay trailer will likely come soon considering how the past reveals have gone, but if you want to see her abilities, the League client has been updated to contain them. You can also see them all below with her “You and Me!” ability being by far the most interesting one in her kit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Passive: Bop ‘n’ Block

Every so often, Yuumi’s next attack against an opponent restores mana and grants her a shield. If Yuumi is Attached, the shield protects her ally. The shield protects Yuumi or her ally until it’s broken.

Q: Prowling Projectile

Yuumi fires a missile that deals magic damage to the first enemy hit. If the missile is in flight long enough, it deals bonus damage and slows enemies.

While Attached, Yuumi fires a missile from her ally’s position and can direct the missile’s flight path with her mouse.

W: You and Me!

Passive: While Attached, Yuumi and her ally gain a percent of each other’s AD or AP converted to Adaptive Force.

Active: Yuumi starts with a point in her W. She dashes to an ally champion and attaches to them. While Attached, she follows her partner’s movement and is untargetable by everything except tower damage. Yuumi’s abilities fire from her ally’s location, and she can’t attack enemies. She can Unattach after a cooldown or Attach to another teammate with no cooldown.

E: Zoomies

Yuumi heals and gains a burst of movement speed. If Attached, her ally is targeted by the spell instead. This spell has two charges.

R: Final Chapter

Yuumi opens Book, launching waves of magic damage that root enemies after multiple hits. While using her ult, Yuumi can move, attach to ally champions, and heal.

Yuumi will be added to the PBE servers soon for testing before going live for everyone in a later patch.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!